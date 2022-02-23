As soon as the Kansas City Chiefs’ season ended last month, Matt House had to think about his new job. He knew such a quick transition would happen when he became LSU’s defensive coordinator, but that didn’t make the next week any less hectic.

House finished a final round of evaluations with the Chiefs, helped sign five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, spent a few days working from home on an iPad as he prepared to move and then arrived in Baton Rouge eight days later.

“I feel horrible for him,” LSU special teams and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said, chuckling. “You have your heart broken in the AFC championship game and then two days later you're taking a recruiting test. It's nuts, but this is the life that we chose.”

The short turnaround was necessary for House. Over his three years as Kansas City's linebackers coach, he held onto the desire to become a college defensive coordinator again.

House wanted to craft a scheme, build a team and develop players. He missed how his four children could get to know everyone around the facility, which was easier on the college level.

“At the end of the day,” House said, “there was hunger to come back and be a defensive coordinator.”

LSU gave House the opportunity, signing him to a three-year contract worth $5.7 million before incentives.

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly, staff, confident they will put LSU on track back to top Contrary to preconceived notions of him, Brian Kelly has demonstrated he doesn’t have a problem showing a bit of his personality. See recruiti…

In many ways, House matched what head coach Brian Kelly wanted in a defensive coordinator. He had been an SEC defensive coordinator at Kentucky from 2017-18, coached every defensive position at some point in his career and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Kelly also had coached against House’s defenses at Pitt and thought he was able to fix schematic problems

As they spoke during the interview process, House checked two more boxes Kelly has identified over the years as key traits in a defensive coordinator: communication and development.

With those skills, House demonstrated he could bring a room together and make other coaches around him better. And as LSU's defensive coaches spoke Wednesday, a key word emerged that helped explain House: empowerment.

“This is about how you can empower others,” Kelly said. “Matt has a proven track record of being able to bring others along with him and develop them. Players and coaches alike.”

House learned the approach over the course of his career. It wasn't always something he had as he started in college football, jumped to the NFL and became a defensive coordinator for the first time at Pitt in 2012.

The more time House spent around the game, coaching defenses at FIU and Kentucky before joining the Chiefs, the more he discovered the importance of letting other assistants do their jobs.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Live: LSU coach Brian Kelly introduces his new defensive staff LSU football coach Brian Kelly will introduce his defensive staff and special teams coordinator during a press conference at noon on Wednesday…

“When I was a young coordinator, I probably wasn't very good,” House said. “You learn about people. You learn to empower them and not necessarily micromanage them but give them a role, define their role, show them how they can be successful and then it takes off."

House's stint with the Chiefs further solidified the importance of having an empowering and accountable culture. He saw how talent went only so far in the NFL, where winning championships at that level came down to leadership, trust and consistency.

Now House is trying to apply those lessons at LSU. Since he arrived, he has held one-on-one meetings and eaten meals with players to build a relationship, along the way defining necessary habits within the program. Only recently did they begin discussing football.

"We're trying to get our guys to buy into the habits and the focus to do the things right day-in and day-out," House said, "so when we do get on the grass and execute the plan, we can be consistent in our execution."

As he gets to know the players, House will construct LSU's defense, a work-in-progress that will last into the spring. He has watched film, but until he understands what this particular group can execute, he won't set a base defense.

See when LSU football will hold its first practice and spring game under Brian Kelly LSU spring practice will start March 24, with the practices culminating in a scrimmage April 23 inside Tiger Stadium.

"As coaches and as a coaching staff, we've got the experience and the versatility to put them in good situations," House said. "But there's a process of learning what your guys can do and what they can't do before you can execute that."

Even then, LSU will use multiple schemes, including three-man and four-man fronts. Ideally, the group will be versatile, and so defensive line coach Jamar Cain tells his players to learn every spot, something that attracted Kelly.

Ultimately, LSU doesn’t want offenses to know what’s coming.

“Offensive-minded coaches would all tell you that if you line up one way, you're going to have a long day,” Kelly said. “We're going to, defensively, be able to give you multiple looks. Obviously, try to keep the personnel as constant as possible and make it difficult for offenses to know what they're going to get from down to down.”

As the defense comes together, House has asked assistants for their feedback. He wants to build the scheme together, from parts of the formations to terminology. Instead of delivering commands, Cain said House listens. He compared meetings to a “think tank.”

“He's been empowering everybody,” said Cain, who will help oversee the front seven.

In the meantime, House has to help find a home for his family. He went to look at two properties his wife found last weekend, and by the time he got there, both were under contract. His hectic transition hasn’t stopped since he arrived.