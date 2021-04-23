OXFORD, Ms. — They trickled into the stands an hour before first pitch Thursday night, thousands of fans slowly filling the bleachers at Swayze Field before LSU’s series opener against Ole Miss.

While small chunks of seats remained empty, the announced crowd of 9,035 created an atmosphere that surpassed anything LSU had played in this season. Students packed their area behind right field and threw beer into the air after home runs. Fans gathered in a section of tents. Others walked freely through the concourse.

For the first time since the coronavirus shut down college athletics last March, it looked like LSU was playing in a regular Southeastern Conference baseball game.

"It felt like being in the SEC again," coach Paul Mainieri said, "having a big crowd and a lot of people caring about college baseball."

With 23 underclassmen, the majority of LSU’s team had never experienced such an environment. They have played, at best, in front of 50% capacity crowds this season. Often less. But with Mississippi schools allowed to host full stadiums, LSU played in something that resembled a sporting event before the pandemic.

“I’m excited to be able to play in front of a lot of people,” sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty said Wednesday. “It's definitely going to be different. Probably going to take an inning or two to settle in. Just really excited to look up and see a packed house. I'm hoping LSU will be like that pretty soon.”

Ole Miss opened the season at 25% capacity, as did LSU. Then in early March, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the mask mandate and announced businesses could operate at full capacities, allowing colleges to host full crowds.

Attendance at Swayze Field steadily increased until 33,423 people came to Ole Miss’ series against Arkansas two weeks ago, a matchup between two of the top-ranked teams in the country at the time. The number set a record as the highest weekend attendance in program history.

Knowing a traditionally hostile environment awaited his team, Mainieri said before LSU left Wednesday he planned to talk to the players about what to expect from a full SEC stadium, especially one on the road. He didn’t want them to feel intimidated. He made sure they knew about the student section behind right field, which hurls its beers whenever Ole Miss hits a home run.

Reminders of the pandemic still remained around the stadium. Outside the front gate, a large red sign asked fans to wear face coverings. On the video boards, Ole Miss occasionally advertised its hand sanitizer stations. Stadium workers wore masks. Most fans did not.

The stadium didn’t quite reach its maximum capacity of 10,715 on Thursday night. But with Alex Box Stadium currently capped at 50% and LSU's previous road series at smaller venues, the crowd far exceeded any other LSU had played in front of this season.

"You miss those fans," junior pitcher Landon Marceaux said. "Not these rowdy Ole Miss Rebels, but you miss the big crowds. It's so fun. I was so excited to pitch here tonight."