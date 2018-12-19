Three-star defensive back Cordale Flott will not be signing with LSU on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, according to a report by AL.com.

Flott, from Saraland, Alabama, verbally committed to LSU on June 24 but took an official visit to the University of Florida over the weekend. Now he's decided to hold off on officially signing with the Tigers.

A commitment is not binding until a player signs a national letter of intent.

For the second year since an NCAA rule change, recruits are allowed a 72-hour window starting Wednesday to sign with colleges. Players who don't sign during that time must wait until Feb. 6, 2019.

According to AL.com, Flott canceled his 1 p.m. Wednesday signing ceremony to take more time in his evaluation.

“It’s a big decision, and I think he and his family just need a little more time,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly told AL.com. “He’s been focusing on the season and the playoff run and, this week, on the finals and doing his best in the classroom. I think he just wants a little more time to make sure he’s making the right decision.”

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback was once an Auburn commit before flipping to LSU.

He's ranked the No. 23 prospect out of Alabama by 247Sports.