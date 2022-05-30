DESTIN, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference is hosting its first spring meeting in three years, with a lot of new issues to deal with and a lot of new faces in the LSU contingent.
The meeting brings together presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, football and men’s and women’s basketball coaches and other assorted staffers from the SEC’s current 14 member schools to meet with conference officials. Since the last meeting was held in 2019, LSU has a new president in William Tate, a new football coach in Brian Kelly, and two new basketball coaches in Kim Mulkey and Matt McMahon. Only athletic director Scott Woodward, who took over in April 2019, has been here before.
“My family’s going and I’m looking forward to going to the beach,” said McMahon, who was hired two months ago.
For sure, the SEC could hold its annual main business meeting someplace less fun, a place without pools, golf courses and sugar sand beaches. The opportunity to unwind is always present, but there’s major business to attend to first.
The No. 1 topic: scheduling. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC by 2025, the conference has to start coming up with new formats for all its sports. Of course, as always in the SEC, football takes center stage.
With the NCAA deciding earlier this month to allow conferences to host championship football games without splitting into divisions, the path is clear to all sorts of possibilities. Some version of these two formats seem most likely to be adopted:
- A 1-7 format, with the SEC retaining an eight-game conference schedule. Each school would have just one permanent opponent instead of seven (in LSU’s case, six from the SEC West plus Florida) and rotate the rest on a home-and-home basis.
- A 3-6 format, with the SEC bumping up to nine conference games. Each school would have three permanent opponents and rotate the rest six at a time, again a home-and-home basis.
No one at LSU has publicly tipped their hand as to which format it wants, though it’s expected the nine-game schedule will have a lot of support. Kelly, who has preached the gospel of alignment of goals with Tate and Woodward since his arrival, indicated they’re on the same scheduling page.
“Scott and I have had really good conversations about how we see that moving forward,” Kelly said recently. “There's been traditional crossovers. We know who that traditional crossover is (Florida). Is that who we want to continue?
“I'm not going to get into the particulars of it, but I would say that Scott and I have had really good discussions about some of the teams we haven't seen here in a long time that we want to get into Tiger Stadium. I think our fanbase should see some teams that they haven't seen in a long time get into Tiger Stadium. I think that's going to happen.”
Also reportedly on the table is the prospect of an SEC-only football playoff.
The SEC has supported an expansion of the College Football Playoff to as many as 12 teams. But that possibility was derailed in January at the CFP Championship Game in Indianapolis when the 11 participating conferences couldn’t come to a required unanimous decision. That means at least for now, the CFP’s initial contract will run its course through the 2025 season, prompting a potentially radical, if still unlikely, playoff plan by the SEC in response.
The SEC isn’t expected to leave Destin on Friday with firm plans for football or basketball scheduling, but is expected to take a step closer those necessities.
"I will just watch and listen,” Mulkey said. “I have only known how the Big 12 does things. I will be interested to see how the SEC does things.”
Interesting is an understatement for the feud between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. Saban, who hired Fisher as his offensive coordinator at LSU in 2000, recently accused Fisher and A&M of buying its top-rated recruiting class with improper name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Fisher accused Saban of lying and breaking recruiting rules himself.
Both coaches drew public reprimands from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Saban apologized for his comments, but reportedly the two men haven’t spoken. They will be together in Destin along with the SEC’s other 12 football coaches in mandatory meetings.
The spring meeting is also highlighted by a major awards banquet on Thursday night. Among the honorees will be the SEC’s H Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athletes of the Year. This year they are LSU women’s pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarson and Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams.