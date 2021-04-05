The second half of LSU's season begins Tuesday when the Tigers play McNeese State after getting swept for the second straight weekend. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU and McNeese State are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: McNeese State is 14-13. LSU is 17-11.
LIKELY STARTERS: McNeese – TBA; LSU – Fr. RHP Garrett Edwards (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 13.1 IP, 6 BB, 14 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Coach Paul Mainieri hinted at some lineup changes Tuesday night, including the return of center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo. The junior hasn't played much this season because of a hamstring strain, leaving the middle of the outfield as a revolving door. Don't expect him to salvage LSU's season — Mainieri worried about his offensive consistency this preseason and DiGiacomo hasn't faced much live pitching recently — but if he can stay healthy, DiGiacomo may be able to settle the position because of his defensive range and experience.