HOOVER, Ala. — It was a never-before-seen scene at the SEC baseball tournament:
The LSU Tigers, their dozen tournament titles more than any other school by five, one-and-done after a 4-1 loss to Georgia. Faces grim, caps pulled down tight, headed for the bus.
Headed home to await their NCAA tournament fate. Headed home to find something to occupy their time during the tedious, anxious hours until the NCAA field of 64 is revealed Monday.
What will it be? Solitaire? Sudoku? Or just endless, gut-gnawing anxiety?
"Quite frankly, i don't know what to do," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. "I don't know what to plan for the next several days. I have to put a lot of thought into how to react to this, because it's uncharted waters for us."
Never before have the Tigers been one-and-done in the SEC tournament, their personal playground much in the same way the SEC basketball tournament is for Kentucky.
But Kentucky hardly had a classic Kentucky season this year, missing the NCAA tournament after going 0-1 in the SEC tournament.
Can LSU avoid a similar end? LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux hopes so. But immediately after the game, the pain washed out everything.
"As a team, this one hurts," Landon Marceaux said. "Historically ... LSU has been really good in this tournament. To go down in Game 1, it just hurts because you fight for an SEC tournament championship. You want to win every championship you can.
"Like I said earlier, we'll have to keep working hard, keep moving forward. Can't dwell on this one."
This loss, the one that dropped the Tigers to 34-22 overall, had markings similar to so many other LSU defeats this season.
It started with such promise. The Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out on singles by Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews and a pitch that hit Gavin Dugas in the rump. But cleanup hitter Cade Doughty got cleaned off the bases, grounding to short for a double play that allowed Morgan to score but left the Tigers grasping for the big inning now evaporated.
The frustration carried over to the bottom of the first. Marceaux was hardly on his game to start, but the Tigers had chance to turn their own inning-ending double play and preserve the 1-0 lead. Instead, second baseman Collier Cranford short-armed a throw to first that even Morgan, LSU’s Wizard of First Base, couldn’t collect. Ben Anderson scored on the Riley King fielder’s choice, then two batters later Chaney Rogers hit a bases-clearing double that, though early, spelled defeat for the Tigers.
As they say in baseball, the ball finds you. It certainly found Cranford, only playing second because Drew Bianco had to move to center field in place of Giovanni DiGiacomo, out with a hamstring injury. Key plays and crucial at bats have found the cracks time and again in this LSU team.
Perhaps it is because there are so many.
Still, LSU had one more golden chance. In the eighth, the chants of “LSU! LSU! LSU!” went up in the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium stands from Tiger fans long on devotion but weary from having their paitence tested. Anxious. Pleading almost. The expectation the Tigers would come through in Hoover like always appeared as though it would bear fruit as Morgan led off with a walk and Crews singled. After Dugas popped out to the catcher, Doughty was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. But consecutive strikeouts by Zach Arnold and Drew Bianco — with dad Mike watching before his Ole Miss team took the field for the day’s finale against Auburn — ended the frame.
Marceaux went the whole way, his anger over the way he pitched in the first sharpening his game. His earned run average inflated slightly to 2.44. His record fell to an ever more pedestrian 6-5. Again, he deserved better, but the Tigers elimination seemed almost a just result for a team that is just barely above mediocre. So does their relegation to NCAA tournament limbo land.
While LSU waits, Tiger fans’ favorite parlor game since “Can LSU really hire Kim Mulkey?” will be played out: was this possibly Mainieri’s last game as coach? He hasn’t uttered a word about retiring and there is no firm information out there. But the drumbeat of speculation has been thrumming about Baton Rouge for weeks now, so thick that it is a possibility that has to be at least considered and anticipated.
Perhaps Mainieri, and LSU, will go on to the NCAA tournament and to more seasons to come. Perhaps better days are ahead.
But for now there is just worry, uncertainty, and a program trying to find its footing after stumbling out of the tournament it has traditionally owned.
"This one's over," Marceaux said.
One and done.