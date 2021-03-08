The LSU Tigers are the embodiment of the fact that in gymnastics it’s not always whether you win or lose but how you perform.

The Tigers (5-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) may have tied for third in the league’s regular-season standings, but they secured the No. 2 seed in the SEC Championship meet with their National Qualifying Score (NQS).

LSU goes into the postseason with an average of 197.700 based on its best four scores (a minimum of two from road meets) after Friday’s 197.875-196.175 win at home over Missouri. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 nationally behind Florida and Oklahoma, both at 197.944.

Florida will be the top seed in the SEC meet, set for March 20 at the Von Braun Center Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. Second-seeded LSU, third-seeded Alabama (197.319) and fourth-seeded Arkansas (197.225) will join Florida in the evening session, set to begin at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky, which beat LSU in Lexington, is the No. 5 seed and will be in the 2:30 p.m. afternoon session with sixth-seeded Auburn, seventh-seeded Georgia and eighth-seeded Missouri.

LSU won the last three SEC Championship meets that were contested in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the latter at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. This year’s SEC meet was set to return to the Smoothie King Center but was moved to Huntsville because of capacity restrictions at the New Orleans venue.

Tickets for the SEC Championship are available through Ticketmaster.

Other rankings

LSU is ranked in the top four nationally in all four events. The Tigers are No. 2 on vault (49.525), No. 3 on uneven bars (49.456) and floor (49.481) and No. 4 on balance beam (49.444).

Freshman Haleigh Bryant, fresh off her first career perfect 10 coming on vault Friday, is tied for third nationally on floor (NQS: 9.956), tied for fifth on vault (9.944) and ranks eighth as an all-arounder (39.594).

Tigers sophomore Alyona Shchennikova (9.919) ranks 10th on uneven bars.

Sophomore Kiya Johnson is not ranked on floor though her season average of 9.983 would be tops in the nation. Though Johnson has two perfect 10s on floor, including her anchor routine against Missouri, she only has three scores this season as she was held out of several meets on floor because of an Achilles injury. NQS is an average of four scores.

Florida’s Trinity Thomas is ranked No. 1 on floor with a 9.975.

LSU’s SEC rotation

The Tigers will start the SEC meet on bars and move to beam and floor before finishing on vault.

Tops in attendance

Though attendance at LSU’s four home meets was limited to 25% capacity this season because of coronavirus restrictions, that didn’t keep the program from leading the nation in attendance.

LSU averaged 2,520 fans per meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Before 2021, LSU averaged more than 10,000 fans per home meet from 2017-20 and more than 11,000 fans per meet the past three seasons.