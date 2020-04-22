And then there were three.
LSU freshman golfer Ingrid Lindblad was named one of a trio of finalists for The ANNIKA Award on Wednesday on the Golf Channel, along with senior Natalie Srinivasan of Furman and freshman Vivian Hou of Arizona. The winner will be named May 8.
Lindblad has hauled in numerous honors after a shortened inaugural collegiate season in which she won two tournaments and posted an LSU record 70.33 stroke average in seven starts. Tuesday, the native of Halmstad, Sweden, was named a first-team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association and Louisiana player of the year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Fellow Swede and former Lady Tiger golfer Madelene Sagstrom was an ANNIKA Award finalist in 2015.
Ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek women’s collegiate standings, Lindblad was also invited to play in the now canceled 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and is invited back for 2021.
She will compete for the International team in December in the Arnold Palmer Cup in Orlando, Florida, a Ryder Cup-style collegiate team with men’s and women’s players. Fellow LSU freshman Latanna Stone will compete for the U.S. team.