LSU fans will see a familiar Louisiana face as the guest picker on ESPN’s "College GameDay" show Saturday morning.

The network announced Friday via Twitter that actor John Goodman will pick the winners of the day’s biggest games.

Goodman, a New Orleans resident, had a supporting role in the 1988 football flick “Everybody’s All-American,” filmed in Baton Rouge. Goodman and Dennis Quaid starred as LSU football players in the 1950s. Though Goodman was born in Missouri, his wife, Anna Beth, is a Louisiana native. The couple has lived in the New Orleans area for much of the past three decades.

"GameDay" will originate from The Quad on LSU's campus and air from 8-11 a.m. on ESPN. It's one of two games pairing top 10 teams and the only game between two unbeaten teams.

At the end of the show, the three "GameDay" analysts make predictions on each of the top games across of the country. A guest picker, usually with ties to one of the schools, is brought on to pick as well.

Last season, former LSU baseball player Alex Bregman was the guest picker when "Gameday" aired live from Baton Rouge for the LSU-Alabama game. Earlier this season, actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey served as the guest picker when the Tigers took on the Longhorns in Austin.

The game is set for 7:10 p.m. The Tigers are 13-point favorites.

