1. WHAT WE LEARNED

The LSU Tigers aren’t finished yet. Everyone could have written off this 2020 season if LSU lost to South Carolina, but despite facing some daunting issues on offense and defense they dug deep to even their record at 2-2 with a 52-24 win. So if the question is what we learned about LSU, the answer may be that these Tigers have pride and fight.

2. TRENDING NOW

TJ Finley. Forced to start for injured quarterback Myles Brennan, the Ponchatoula freshman took advantage of a well-crafted game plan and a resurgent ground game (including some of his own) to lead the Tigers to the must-have victory. He was so poised in his first college snaps the question rapidly shifted from "Could he win?" to "Should he replace Brennan?" Yes, and no.

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

These Tigers may be a thin reproduction of the 2019 version, but facing a game that could spell the difference between a winning and losing season, they responded with a clutch victory. There are still big cracks to patch on defense, but if LSU has to go to Auburn next week with Finley starting again it doesn’t look so scary now.