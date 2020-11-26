Nikki Fargas wants her team to get off to a running start in 2020 without running itself into exhaustion.
The 2020-21 Lady Tigers appear to be well-equipped for that as they open the season Friday against BYU at 8:30 p.m. in the Southpoint Thanksgiving Shootout at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.
LSU will play West Virginia at 5:45 p.m. Saturday before returning to the PMAC for the home opener Dec. 4 against Central Florida.
With four returning starters and an influx of new talent, Fargas has a deeper well of resources to tap into. As a rule, she wants her teams to play fast and pressure on defense, but with more size an athleticism she feels her team can also play slow and with lineups big or small.
“We’ve got some pieces to the puzzle,” said Fargas, entering her 10th season with a 168-116 mark and six NCAA tournament appearances at LSU. “It’s a matter of jelling early and seeing what you look like. They’ve been playing each other so long they are ready for some other teams.
“We want to establish ourselves in an up-tempo game. We like to press, run, get after you defensively, mix up our defenses. More importantly we’ve got two of the best players in the country.”
Fargas is as pleased about the improvement in seniors Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa as she is the program’s improved versatility. Pointer and Aifuwa form the core of seniors to build around and Fargas said both have upped their games after helping LSU to a 20-10 in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.
“Not many players can keep Khalya in front of them,” she said of her point guard who averaged 14.8 points per game and was top 5 in the Southeastern Conference in assists and steals. “She’s crafty, savvy, and worked hard at being more consistent from 3-point line.”
Aifuwa has also matured into one of the top post players in the nation and Fargas said to expect her to extend her shooting range to the 3-point arc. She averaged 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked per game as the only Lady Tiger to start all 30 games.
“She will play at the next level,” Fargas said. “She’s physical, athletic, she’s got a nice touch shooting the 3 and nice moves as a post player. She’s putting together a great package.”
The Lady Tigers will face a BYU team that went 18-11 last year before the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the season in mid-March. Coach Jeff Judkins, a former NBA player, is pushing 400 victories (385-187) as he enters his 20th season.
The Cougars are led by their own inside-outside combination of 6-7 center Sara Hamson and guard Shaylee Gonzales. Paisley Johnson and Maria Albiero make for a trio of capable 3-point shooters that will spread the floor.
“Gonzales will really look to stretch you,” Fargas said. “It gives them great spacing when you have to extend the defense and that gives Hansen good looks inside. It’s tough double Hamson with 3-point shooters around you. She can run and is there for lobs. We have to be aware of her as a shot blocker too.”