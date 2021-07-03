About a week into Jay Johnson's tenure, the new LSU baseball coach has landed an All-American from Arizona.

Jacob Berry announced late Saturday night he will transfer to LSU after playing his freshman season with Johnson this spring. Berry batted .352 with 17 home runs.

"Due to recent changes, I am excited to play for Coach Johnson and I’m following him to the SEC," Johnson wrote on social media. "I am thankful for the good (people) and teammates at UA…wishing y’all the best! I’m also excited for the opportunity to wear the iconic purple (and) gold for LSU!"

After spending six seasons at Arizona, Johnson became LSU's new baseball coach a little over a week ago. Berry reportedly entered the transfer portal a few days later. He submitted his name before July 1, making him eligible to play next season.

As a freshman, Berry helped Arizona score the most runs in the country. He led the team in home runs, RBIs (70) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.115) amongst starters. Berry, who primarily played designated hitter, finished with an .833 fielding percentage as a corner infielder.

Berry, a native of Queen Creek, Arizona, earned first-team All-American recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He also received second-team All-American honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named him the national co-freshman of the year.

As Johnson reshapes the roster, Berry could fill multiple needs, depending on how LSU uses him. With freshman Tre' Morgan cemented at first base, Berry could play third, allowing LSU to put sophomore Cade Doughty back at second base. The move would solidify LSU's infield. Berry could also continue as the designated hitter, a position LSU never settled last season.

With Berry on the roster, LSU will have four underclassmen who batted over .300 this season in the lineup: Morgan, Doughty, Berry and freshman outfielder Dylan Crews.

Berry is eligible for the Major League Baseball draft next year. ESPN projected him as a first-round pick.