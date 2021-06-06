With LSU facing elimination in a rematch Sunday afternoon against Gonzaga, AJ Labas regained his form and pitched eight innings as the Tigers won 9-4 inside PK Park.
RESULTS: Behind freshman Javen Coleman, LSU pushes Oregon to winner-take-all regional final
LSU advanced to play top-seeded Oregon in the regional final. LSU, the No. 3 seed, has to win Sunday night to force a winner-take-all game Monday for a spot in the super regional next weekend.
The game against Oregon starts at 9 p.m. CT. It airs on ESPN3.
Follow live coverage from the Advocate staff. Can't see the module below? Click here.