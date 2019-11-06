The gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 3 hours in advance of No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Alabama, according to the school's athletic department.
While not specifically mentioning it, the move comes with the expected attendance of President Donald Trump. Fans are encouraged to arrive early "to be expedited through the security screening process."
In addition to gates opening, concession stands will also be open at 11:30.
Ticket prices for Saturday's game are among the most expensive for any college football game this season.
Alabama is a 6.5 point favorite heading into the game. It will be broadcast live on CBS.