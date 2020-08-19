Most days, quarterback Myles Brennan said he leaves LSU’s practice facility and returns to his apartment. He eats dinner. He watches tape. He studies. Then he goes to sleep and repeats the routine the next morning.

Brennan, in his first year as LSU’s starting quarterback, wants to limit possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. College athletics won’t play in a bubble like some professional leagues, so Brennan has tried to isolate himself away from practice. He lives alone, and he registered for online classes this fall.

“It has been nice not having to worry as much about being exposed to the outside community,” Brennan said.

For LSU to compete this season, it needs Brennan to remain healthy. The Tigers have two freshman quarterbacks behind him, Max Johnson and TJ Finley, who enrolled early but lost valuable practice time because of the pandemic.

LSU had '2-3' players test positive for coronavirus in return to camp, Ed Orgeron says LSU tested its football players for coronavirus before the team began preseason camp Monday, and coach Ed Orgeron said "two to three" players …

Brennan entered preseason camp as the unquestioned starter, but he has approached practice like he has to earn the job. After living through coaching changes, offensive overhauls and the novel coronavirus pandemic the last three years, Brennan knows nothing will be handed to him.

“When I came in, I knew I was going to have to fight for a starting position,” Brennan said. “I'm still fighting, and I have to earn that position. But I wasn't going to let adversity or any challenges get in the way.”

Brennan considered transferring at times during his career. Instead, he waited for his turn. His patience has paid off. LSU believes in him.

“We have 100% confidence in Myles,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said. “We always knew Myles had a strong arm, and it’s been cool to see how Myles has grown into his role. We came in together, and as a recruit I was always excited for Myles because he was breaking a lot of records in Mississippi.

“He came in and waited his turn and adjusted to his circumstances. He could have decided to leave in the transfer portal, but he stuck it out. Now, he’s the guy. We expect to see big things from Myles.”