The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 14 Texas A&M on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Wilson Alexander
Texas A&M 17, LSU 13
This LSU team doesn't deserve another heartbreaker. It has already experienced them against Alabama and Arkansas. Even Auburn came down to the wire. The players fought hard in all three losses, and expect them to keep fighting with bowl eligibility on the line. But while neither team has much offensive firepower, it's hard to see the Tigers scoring enough points.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 23, Texas A&M 21
An uninspired LSU team barely did enough to beat UL-Monroe last week, so how will the Tigers do it against No. 14 Texas A&M? Ed Orgeron's final game in Tiger Stadium and an opportunity to become bowl-eligible, as well as a defense that has come on as of late in allowing 88.5 yards rushing in its past three games could be the difference in a tight contest.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 22, Texas A&M 20
In game after game LSU has come out strong only to watch the opposition chip away at the Tigers’ lead and pull out the win. Auburn. Ole Miss. Alabama. Arkansas. This time, the Tigers finish the job in an emotional night playing not just for Ed Orgeron but all their outgoing coaches. Cade York nails a 59-yard field goal as time expires to shock the Aggies.
Leah Vann
Texas A&M 21, LSU 7
The Aggies are a force to be reckoned with and LSU’s struggling offense against one of the best pass defenses in the SEC won't work in its favor. The Tigers have to rely on a consistent running game for any chance of scoring. Defense is the Tigers’ biggest asset, which is why I don’t think this will be as big of a blowout as others might expect.