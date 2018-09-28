Wayde Sims was an "unbelievable person" and "a blast to be around at all time," LSU basketball coach Will Wade said at a somber news conference Friday morning, less than 12 hours after Sims was shot dead in Baton Rouge.

"Always had a smile ... he got us going in practice ... he'd do anything for anybody on our team," said Wade, who described the tragedy as "your worst nightmare as a coach."

Sims, 20, was shot after an altercation broke out just after midnight across the street from Southern University, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. He was shot at 12:25 a.m. Friday near a Subway restaurant in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard, about a block from Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Sims was transported to a hospital where he died from a gunshot wound, McKneely said. 

No one has been arrested in the shooting, but McKneely said police have spoken with some people who were present at the shooting. He said they continue to investigate the incident. 

Wade described getting the "call that you never want to get" early Friday morning and arriving at an area hospital to the news that Sims was dead.

Wade said he and his staff met with the players at 6:30 a.m., he said, after spending the majority of the morning at the hospital with Sims' parents.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva, sitting alongside Wade at a media room at the Maravich Center, called it "the saddest day of my career."

Sims was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade player of the year at U-High, where he led the Cubs to three straight state titles from 2014-16.

Wayde Sims' father, Wayne, also played forward on the LSU basketball team coach Dale Brown from 1987-91.

