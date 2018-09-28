Wayde Sims was an "unbelievable person" and "a blast to be around at all time," LSU basketball coach Will Wade said at a somber news conference Friday morning, less than 12 hours after Sims was shot dead in Baton Rouge.
"Always had a smile ... he got us going in practice ... he'd do anything for anybody on our team," said Wade, who described the tragedy as "your worst nightmare as a coach."
Sims, 20, was shot after an altercation broke out just after midnight across the street from Southern University, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. He was shot at 12:25 a.m. Friday near a Subway restaurant in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard, about a block from Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Sims was transported to a hospital where he died from a gunshot wound, McKneely said.
No one has been arrested in the shooting, but McKneely said police have spoken with some people who were present at the shooting. He said they continue to investigate the incident.
Wade described getting the "call that you never want to get" early Friday morning and arriving at an area hospital to the news that Sims was dead.
Wade said he and his staff met with the players at 6:30 a.m., he said, after spending the majority of the morning at the hospital with Sims' parents.
LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva, sitting alongside Wade at a media room at the Maravich Center, called it "the saddest day of my career."
Sims was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade player of the year at U-High, where he led the Cubs to three straight state titles from 2014-16.
Wayde Sims' father, Wayne, also played forward on the LSU basketball team coach Dale Brown from 1987-91.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, right, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, smiles while posing for a picture with his English teacher, Kathleen Richard, before signing Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, center, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, left, smiles before signing Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym. Wayde's mother Fay Sims is at right.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, center, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, left, smiles for photos after signing Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym. Wayde's mother Fay Sims is at right.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, signs Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, signs Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, signs Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, smiles before signing Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, dons an LSU cap after signing Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym.
Wayde Sims following path of father, Wayne Sims, to play basketball at LSU _lowres
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Wayde Sims, center, the son of former LSU basketball great Wayne Sims, left, puts on an LSU cap after signing Wednesday to play with LSU, in a ceremony inside University High's gym. Wayde's mother Fay Sims is at right.
Lafayette Christian hands University first loss of season _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- Wayde Sims (44) for ULab drives to the basket for the two points as University Lab plays Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday Dec. 18, 2015.
Lafayette Christian hands University first loss of season _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- Wayde Sims at the free throw line on Friday Dec. 18, 2015.
Lafayette Christian hands University first loss of season _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- Wayde Sims for University Lab going up for the stuff as University Lab plays Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday Dec. 18, 2015.
Wayde Sims, Jalen Johnson lead University to big win over Glen Oaks _lowres
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Glen Oaks' Dontrell McQuarter drives against University High's Wayde Sims on Friday at U-High.
Check out the Baton Rouge area prep report: Boys basketball, baseball, bowling, softball, tennis _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- U-High's Wayde Sims puts in a shot against St. Louis in a Class 3A semifinal at the Boys Top 28 tournament Wednesday night in Lake Charles. U-High won 71-57.
Photos: Our best shots from LHSAA boys basketball state tournament Wednesday _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- Wayde Sims at the free throw line for the Cubs on Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Photos: Our best shots from LHSAA boys basketball state tournament Wednesday _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- Eric Reed looks to pass the ball to team mate Wayde Sims in the 3A semi final game at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Photos: Our best shots from LHSAA boys basketball state tournament Wednesday _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- Cubs Wayde Sims going up of the stuff during the first half of the class 3A boys Top 28 tournament championship game between University Lab and Wossman on Mar. 12, 2016 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Photos: Our best shots from LHSAA boys basketball state tournament Wednesday _lowres
Advocate photo by Buddy Delahoussaye-- Cubs head coach Joe Spencer talks to his star player Wayde Sims during a time out on Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
lsuullbasketball.031518_HS_725
LSU forward Duop Reath (1) and LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defend against the layup attempt of UL-Lafayette guard Frank Bartley IV (4), Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in a first round National Invitation Tournament game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsuullbasketball.031518_HS_244
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) blocks the layup attempt of UL-Lafayette forward JaKeenan Gant (23), Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in a first round National Invitation Tournament game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsuullbasketball.031518_HS_422
UL-Lafayette guard Marcus Stroman (35) drives the ball down court past LSU forward Wayde Sims (44), Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in a first round National Invitation Tournament game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
Vanderbilt LSU basketball
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.
ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK
lsuvandybasketball.022118_HS_921
Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) drives past LSU forward Wayde Sims (44), Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 88-78.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsuvandybasketball.022118_HS_1210
LSU head coach Will Wade greets LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) as he subs out of a game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 88-78.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsuvandybasketball.022118_HS_595
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) gets the layup past Vanderbilt forward Clevon Brown (15) and Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11), Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsuvandybasketball.022118_HS_305
An official calls a foul on Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee (0) as his arm tangles with LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) on the layup attempt, Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsumissouribasketball.021818_HS_563
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) moves the layup past Missouri forward Reed Nikko (14), Saturday, February 17, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
Alabama vs LSU
LSU forward Wayde Sims battles Alabama center Daniel Giddens for a rebound during the first half of Tuesday's game in Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Provided photo by Tuscaloosa News/Gary Cosby Jr.
LSU Auburn Basketball
Auburn guard Jared Harper (1) hits a 3-pointer over LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn defeated LSU 95-70. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare) ORG XMIT: ALAC118
Albert Cesare
lsutamubasketball.012418 HS 230.JPG
LSU head coach Will Wade greets LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) as he returns to the bench against Texas A&M, Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsugeorgiabasketball.011718 HS 282.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) drives past Georgia forward Derek Ogbeide (34) in the first half, Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsukentuckybasketball.010418 HS 1486.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) attempts to block the three point shot of Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo (3) in the second half of the Wildcats' 74-71 win over the Tigers, Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
Wenyen Gabriel, Wayde Sims
Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) and LSU's Wayde Sims (44) go up for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp) ORG XMIT: KYJC106
James Crisp
lsusamhoustonbasketball.122017 507.jpg
LSU’s Wayde Sims blocks the area under the basket as Sam Houston’s John Dewey III tries to find a way to get a shot in the first half of LSU's 80-58 win over Sam Houston State Tuesday in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU led38-29 at the half.
Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS
lsusamhoustonbasketball.122017 523.jpg
LSU’s Wayde Sims (44) hauls in a defensive rebound in the first half of LSU's 80-58 win over Sam Houston State Tuesday in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU led38-29 at the half.
Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS
lsusamhoustonbasketball.122017 105.jpg
LSU’s Wayde Sims (44) had the first double-double of his two-year college career when he scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds in an 80-58 win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday night.
Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS
lsusfabasketball.121717 HS 1154.JPG
Stephen F. Austin forward Samuli Nieminen (24) and LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) vie for control of the ball, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsusfabasketball.121717 HS 818.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Stephen F. Austin guard Ty Charles (4), Saturday, December 16, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsuutmartinbasketball.113017 HS 651.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) moves the ball away from Tennessee-Martin forward Jailen Gill (30) and Tennessee-Martin guard DelFincko Bogan (2), Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
Charles Matthews, Tremont Waters, Wayde Sims
LSU guard Tremont Waters, left, and forward Wayde Sims, right, surround Michigan's Charles Matthews in the Tigers' win over the Wolverines in the Maui Invitational last month. This kind of defensive effort has been a rare sight, however, for coach Will Wade so far this season. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) ORG XMIT: HIMG168
Marco Garcia
Wayde Sims, Moritz Wagner
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) both stretch for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) ORG XMIT: HIMG174
Marco Garcia
samfordlsu.111617 HS 973.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44), Samford guard Demetrius Denzel-Dyson (22), LSU forward Duop Reath (1), and Samford forward Stefan Lakic (15) vie for the rebound, Thursday, November 16, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
samfordlsu.111617 HS 508.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) is fouled by Samford forward Eric Adams (13) on the attempted steal, Thursday, November 16, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsubasketballpractice.092917 HS 1425.JPG
A slimmed-down LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) establishes position and calls for the ball during preseason practice last month.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
tennesseelsu.030217 1189.jpg
LSU’s Wayde Sims (44) hits a shot in the first half of LSU's 92-82 win over Tennessee Wednesday in the LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS
Georgia vs. LSU
After playing his freshman season at 220 pounds, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) has trimmed some body fat and replaced it with muscle to help him taking on bigger, stronger players down low. (File Photo by John Kelley/UGA)
John Kelley
MISSISSIPPI LSU
Mississippi forward Sebastian Saiz (11), LSU forward Wayde Sims (44), and Mississippi guard Terence Davis (3) go for the ball at The Pavilion at Ole Miss, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)
Bruce Newman
arkansaslsu.021217 HS 713.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) goes up for the rebound with LSU forward Duop Reath (1), Arkansas forward Arlando Cook (5), and Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey (2) in the first half, Saturday, February 10, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
arkansaslsu.021217 HS 1053.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) goes up for the rebound with Arkansas forward Dustin Thomas (13) in the first half, Saturday, February 10, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
arkansaslsu.021217 HS 157.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) and Arkansas guard Anton Beard (31) chase a ball out of bounds in the first half, Saturday, February 10, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
arkansaslsu.021217 HS 079.JPG
Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33) works to drive past LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) and LSU forward Duop Reath (1) in the first half, Saturday, February 10, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
lsubasketball.020517 HS 086.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) dunks early in the first half against Texas A&M, Saturday, February 4, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
alabamalsu.011517 HS 1115.JPG
LSU freshman forward Wayde Sims, putting up a shot against Alabama on Jan. 15, has made all 11 of his field-goal tries in the Tigers' last three games and is hitting 51.7 percent from the field for the season.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
alabamalsu.011517 HS 412.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) struggles to hold onto the ball while being defended by Alabama forward Shannon Hale (11), left, and Alabama guard Corban Collins (3), Saturday, January 14, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
alabamalsu.011517 HS 416.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) struggles to hold onto the ball while being defended by Alabama forward Shannon Hale (11), left, and Alabama guard Corban Collins (3), Saturday, January 14, 2017, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
statelsu.010817 HS 452.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) in action earlier this season against Texas A&M.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
statelsu.010817 HS 353.jpg
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) drives between Mississippi State forward Aric Holman (35) and Mississippi State guard Tyson Carter (23), Saturday, January 7, 2017, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
statelsu.010817 HS 574.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) takes a shot over Mississippi State center Schnider Herard (34), Saturday, January 7, 2017, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
vanderbiltlsu.123016_HS_591
Vanderbilt guard Riley LaChance (13) attempts to move past LSU guard Jalyn Patterson (11) and LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) in the final seconds of the first half, Thursday, December 29, 2016, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
houstonlsu.113016 HS 693.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) blocks the shot attempt of Houston guard Rob Gray Jr. (32) in the first half, Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
houstonlsu.113016 HS 671.JPG
Along with forward Aaron Epps, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) is taking on an expanded role for the Tigers following the dismissal of Craig Victor.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
NorthFlaLSUPD1041 copy.jpg
LSU head coach Johnny Jones, left, instructs Wayde Sims (44) and Brandon Simpso (0) during a time out in the second half of LSU's 78-70 win over North Florida Friday night in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS
SouthernMissLSU.111616 HS 1262.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) dunks the ball in the Tigers 78-61 win over the Golden Eagles, Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
SouthernMissLSU.111616 HS 774.JPG
LSU guard Antonio Blakeney (2) drives past LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) and Southern Mississippi guard Kevin Holland (20) in the Tigers 78-61 win over the Golden Eagles, Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
SouthernMissLSU.111616 HS 424.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends the net against Southern Mississippi forward Raheem Watts (0), Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
WoffordLSU.111316 HS 1208.JPG
LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) gets a layup against Wofford, Saturday, November 12, 2016, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 91-69.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
