LSU coach Ed Orgeron will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday to recap the Tigers' win over top 10-ranked Miami and preview their home opener against Southeastern Louisiana Saturday night.

LSU came away from Sunday's tilt in Arlington, Texas with a 33-17 win over the Hurricanes, but Orgeron said there's still "a lot of things to fix" before the Tigers take on the Lions at Tiger Stadium.

