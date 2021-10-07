The lack of an effective pass rush was one of the glaring deficiencies of LSU’s poor defensive showing in 2020.

In a season shortened to 10 games because of COVID-19, the Tigers were credited with just 24 sacks — a stat that was all but forgotten when they had 18 in their first four games this season to rank among the national leaders.

But last Saturday night, the LSU pass rush was Nix-ed.

Time after time, defenders drew a bead on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix with the intention of plastering him to the Tiger Stadium turf and padding their sack total.

Instead, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound junior constantly wiggled away and extended plays with his legs — no doubt reminding older fans of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton, a great scrambler who also wore No. 10.

With each run, Nix frustrated LSU’s pass rushers even more — leaving them grasping at air and gasping for oxygen in Auburn’s 24-19 win.

Among those futilely giving chase most of the night was senior defensive end Ali Gaye, who had two of his team’s 18 sacks going into the game. While he and his teammates did a pretty good job in almost every other aspect, they couldn’t get a good lick on Nix and failed to record a sack.

Chased from the pocket, Nix tucked the ball away and ran 12 times for 74 yards. That easily surpassed the 59 yards rushing he had accumulated in Auburn’s first four games.

“That was a really big thing,” Gaye said of trying to track down Nix. “He was, when moving, going all over the place and we couldn't take him down. We were trying to do everything we could.

“I know one of the (things), I couldn't tackle (Nix). I need to do better with tackling and finishing off plays. That’s one of the things I struggled with in that game.”

Gaye said earlier in the week it would be one of the points of emphasis for him and his teammates on that side of the ball as they prepare for Saturday night’s matchup with No. 16 Kentucky in Lexington at 6:30 p.m.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who helps coach the defensive linemen, said as much in his weekly news conference Monday when he admitted there was an issue there.

“I think it's an issue of angles, with the defensive linemen, of heading for the upfield shoulder,” he said. “A lot of times we did not do that. A lot of times we didn't take the proper angles on him.

“Look, you've got to give him credit; he played lights out. To have a quarterback make us miss that many tackles, I think that's the first time I've seen that as a coach. Give him credit, he played with extra effort.”

In the aftermath of that disappointing performance, Gaye said the only thing the Tigers can do is learn from it and work on it in practice.

And, make sure it doesn’t happen the next time a quarterback decides to pull the ball down when his receivers are covered.

He said the mood of the team was moving past the Auburn debacle, getting better and preparing for an undefeated Kentucky team that dropped Florida 20-13 on Saturday.

“We just know it’s a lot of things to fix and a lot of things to work on,” Gaye said. “We can’t really beat ourselves up too much because we have a game to focus on this week. The focus right now around the team is Kentucky, not Auburn.”

Despite the loss, Gaye said the trajectory of his unit under first-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has improved since a season-opening loss to UCLA.

“I feel like he’s starting to settle in,” Gaye said. “Overall, we're all settling in as a defense and we're going to be able to do more things defensively. I'd say pretty much all around, we're all settling in with the defense.

“UCLA was a bad start to the season, but we started to pick it up. Even though we lost to Auburn, there were still some good things.”

One week after causing Mississippi State’s passing game to sputter, the Tigers took away Auburn’s potent running duo of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter by holding them to a combined 107 yards.

But they had no answer for Nix.

“It wasn’t all bad, but we’ve got to learn from that and move on to the next game,” Gaye said. “We've got to put the pieces all together and be better."