LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver has been selected for induction into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.
Shaver, who has been the head coach of the combined men's and women's program for 17 seasons, will be formally inducted during the USTFCCCA's annual convention in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 15.
He will be honored along with six others who have made a lasting impact on the sport, especially through their contributions and in their accomplishments.
In addition to being LSU's head coach since July 2004, Shaver also served for nine years as an assistant to Pat Henry for a total of 26 seasons with the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
He just completed his 41st season as a college track and field coach, a career that started in 1981 at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Shaver, who took over as LSU's head coach when Henry accepted the same position at Texas A&M, has been a part of 14 of the program's 32 NCAA titles.
He was brought to LSU from Auburn by Henry in 1995 to coach the women's sprinters, hurdlers and relays. Henry was inducted into the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in 2004.
"It's a great honor to be selected by your colleagues and join such an elite group of coaches," said Shaver, who was an easy choice for then-Athletic Director Skip Bertman to succeed Henry.
Under Shaver's direction, the LSU women won the NCAA title in 2008 and the men rolled to the 2021 title in June in Eugene, Oregon.
LSU has recorded 19 top-four finishes at the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships with Shaver at the helm. He also has 33 top-three finishes at the Southeastern Conference championships since 2005.
All told, Shaver has coached 69 NCAA champions to a total of 80 event titles along with 26 NCAA champion relay teams.
His LSU women's relay teams have set collegiate records in the 4×100 (42.05), 4×200 (1:29.78) and shuttle hurdle race (52.77).
Thirty-four of Shaver’s athletes have competed in the Olympics with 12 winning medals — including three at the recently-completed Tokyo Games.
As one of the most respected coaches in the country, he's been named national USTFCCCA coach of the year four times and is an eight-time USTFCCCA South Central Region coach of the year.
Shaver also has eight SEC coach of the year honors.
He won eight national titles in the junior college ranks, leading Barton County (Kan.) Community College to the first NJCAA Triple Crown when it swept the cross country, indoor and outdoor titles in 1990-91.
Shaver, a quarterback and defensive back at Texas-Arlington in the late-1970s, and wife Connie have a son (Dale) and daughter (Lindsay) and three grandchildren.