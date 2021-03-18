Imagine a day, years from now, in which an athlete suffers an injury that tore abdominal muscles and ligaments and required surgery.
The athlete visits the doctor's office, sits on the examination chair, and the doctor walks up and says, "you're gonna need Myles Brennan surgery."
That hypothetical was almost possible. A brand new surgery was almost named after LSU's quarterback, whose season-ending abdominal injury against Missouri last season was so rare that it confounded every specialist he saw.
Brennan said copies of his MRIs were sent to NFL and MLB franchises, golf and tennis trainers. None of them had ever seen an injury like it before.
In an interview with reporters Thursday, Brennan said the doctor he visited in Baton Rouge told him that he had two options: 1) let the injury heal on its own, or 2) undergo a surgery that would be the first of its kind.
"Personally, I've never done surgery on this," Brennan said the doctor told him. "So, we'd be naming the surgery after you if you wanted to."
Ultimately, Brennan didn't have the surgery. It seemed like a major risk, one he wanted to avoid by trying to let it heal on its own first.
"I didn’t really feel that comfortable with that," Brennan said. "So I was gonna give my body healing on its own the time, and obviously if worse came to worse, I would’ve gone the surgical route. But it just needed time. It was very frustrating, because it was a very, very, very slow healing process.”
Very slow indeed.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior did not return the rest of the season, while two true freshmen, TJ Finley and Max Johnson, took turns leading the offense in LSU's 5-5 campaign in 2020.
As the weeks passed, LSU coach Ed Orgeron never did fully rule Brennan out, because the injury was so uncommon no one quite knew what the timetable for recovery would be.
Brennan says he did rehabilitation exercises every day, and the injury recovered at 5% increments. Then, after the season, he and team doctors made the decision to give his body a three-week break from exercises. If the injury didn't heal after that time, they'd have to try something else.
January arrived, and Brennan said he started to work out and "nothing gave me any issues." So he continued to train during LSU's "Fourth Quarter" offseason workout program, in which Orgeron said Brennan graded "elite" in at least three of the four workouts.
Spring football practice began Tuesday, and Brennan is practicing without limitations. Orgeron says he looks fully healthy, and Brennan says he's playing confident in his body and is moving beyond the injury.
"I feel 100% now," Brennan said. "I feel strong. I feel healthy. I'm ready to go."