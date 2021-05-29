After watching the men's team secure 15 spots for nationals in its two days of competition in the NCAA East Preliminary rounds, the LSU women's track and field team upstaged its counterpart Saturday.
The LSU women, who Thursday advanced four field event athletes to the NCAA championships set for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon, picked up 15 more qualifiers Saturday.
Coach Dennis Shaver's Tigers advanced three athletes each in the 400-meter hurdles and 200 meters and two each in the 100 hurdles and high jump along with a pair of relay teams.
Top-ranked LSU went into the meet with 31 opportunities to earn tickets to Eugene. Nineteen made it through after the men, who are also No. 1 in the computer-generated ratings index, converted 15 of 24 opportunities.
LSU closed the meet with a rush Saturday night, raking in the six qualifiers in the 400 hurdles and 200 in a 22-minute span.
In the 400 hurdles, Milan Young had the third-fastest time among the 12 qualifiers when she won her heat in 56.73 seconds.
Jurnee Woodward clocked the fourth-fastest time at 56.77 running in a heat that included the two fastest qualifiers and Brittley Humphrey got through in 57.33.
Minutes later, in the 200, Favour Ofili and Symone Mason cruised to personal-record times of 22.30 and 22.49 seconds, respectively, which vaulted them onto LSU's all-time list.
Ofili is now tied for fourth and Mason is tied for seventh on the star-studded list.
Thelma Davies became LSU's third qualifier in the event with a time of 22.98 seconds.
In the 100 hurdles, Tonea Marshall lowered her school-record time when she clocked a 12.44 that bettered the 12.52 she set in the prelims at the Southeastern Conference championships on May 14.
Alia Armstrong also advanced with a time of 12.97 seconds.
Abby O'Donoghue and Nyagoa Bayak both advanced in the high jump; O'Donoghue tied for seventh at 5 feet, 11½ inches and Bayak tied for 10th at 5-9¾.
Also, Mason qualified in the 100 with a time of 11.03 seconds, Amber Anning got through in the 400 with a PR of 51.78 and Katy-Ann McDonald also PR'd with a time of 2 minutes, 01.67 seconds that was good for fifth on the school's all-time list.
Marshall, Ofili, Mason and Davies got LSU off to a solid start on the track when they had the fastest time of the day in the 4x100 relay at 42.36 seconds — the fourth-fastest time in school history.
The 4x400 team closed the meet by winning its heat with a season's-best time of 3:28.84.
Qualifying on Thursday were Lisa Gunnarsson in the pole vault, Aliyah Whisby and Mercy Abire in the long jump and Emma Robbins in the hammer.
Advancing to Eugene
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette picked up a fourth qualifier for nationals Saturday.
The women's 4x100 relay team of Kennedy London, Ta’La Spates, Serenity Rogers and Kiana Foster, running out of Lane 9, got the baton around in a school-record time of 44.39 seconds.
That group will join Maria Bienvenu, who advanced in the javelin Thursday, on the trip to Eugene next month along with pole vaulter Cole Courtois and 110-meter hurdler Yves Cherubin from the men's team.