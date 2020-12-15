Senior safety JaCoby Stevens won't return to LSU next season.
Although players can take an additional year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stevens said Tuesday he will play his final home game when LSU hosts Ole Miss this weekend. Stevens will then prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
A former five-star recruit, Stevens needed time to find his role at LSU, shifting from wide receiver to tight end before he settled on the defensive side. Once LSU figured out how to use Stevens, he flourished during the 2019 national championship season, recording 92 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss and three interceptions as a hybrid safety.
“Coming here as a high recruit and not playing and changing positions and not having success early really tested my patience,” Stevens said. “That's something I always talk about. I think that's a struggle of mine. It forced me to be patient, and it forced me to keep my head down and put in the work.”
Stevens returned to LSU for his senior year as a projected leader of the defense. After wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase opted out, Stevens received the coveted No. 7 jersey as one of the team’s top playmakers. He has made 58 tackles this season with three sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.
“I had to be patient and put in the work to get good enough to even get on the field at LSU,” Stevens said. “When I got that opportunity, I made something of it, and I didn't look back.”
This year, Stevens also became one of the most vocal leaders on LSU's team, both on and off the field. He recommended LSU register players to vote, helped organize the athletes' peaceful march for social justice and gathered relief supplies after Hurricane Laura.
Stevens didn't view himself as vocal leader until encouragement from strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt, coach Ed Orgeron and director of athletic training Jack Marucci convinced him to speak.
"It took until the end of last year for me to realize sometimes the things I say hold a little weight," Stevens said.