Justin Jefferson, LSU’s leading receiver, was missing from practice Tuesday afternoon during the portion of the Tigers’ workouts open to the media.
Jefferson was also not seen at practice Monday. Jefferson has 45 catches for 725 yards and three touchdowns, LSU's leader in all three categories.
The Tigers were also without starting nose tackle Ed Alexander, though he has been in and out of practices all season. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was also not seen at practice, a potential concern as cornerback Kristian Fulton is expected to be out once again after being injured at Arkansas two weeks ago.
Tight end Thaddeus Moss tweeted a picture of himself Tuesday after or about to undergo surgery. The former North Carolina State transfer has been bothered by a foot injury and has not taken the field for LSU this season.
Tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who practiced Monday for the first time after suffering an ACL injury this summer, did practice for the second straight day.
The rest of LSU’s players practiced outdoors in full gear under clear and chilly conditions. The Tigers will practice Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning before taking a quick break for Thanksgiving. The team will leave Friday from campus for Texas A&M.