On the strength of back-to-back victories against ranked opponents, the LSU women's basketball team vaulted up six spots to No. 13 in The Associated Press rankings released Monday.
The Tigers (14-1) immediately get a chance to boost their position when they host No. 1 Southern Carolina (13-1), which stayed in the top spot despite last Thursday’s 70-69 upset loss to Missouri. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The ranking is LSU’s highest since January 2014, when the Tigers started 12-2. LSU is riding a 13-game winning streak after beating Texas A&M and Georgia last week. The Aggies dropped two spots to No. 25 this week and Georgia to two spots to No. 15.
LSU will likely make a similar jump in the USA Today coaches poll Tuesday.
The top five remained the same from last week with Stanford (9-3), Louisville (12-1), Arizona (10-0) and North Carolina State (12-2) coming in behind South Carolina.