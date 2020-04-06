Former LSU basketball player James Bishop has reportedly landed at a school close to home.
The freshman guard from Baltimore who reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal last week is headed to George Washington University in nearby Washington, according to a report by CBSSports.com.
Bishop will have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer guidelines.
The 6-foot-2 Bishop, who prepped at Mount Saint Joseph’s High School in Baltimore, averaged 3.1 points and 0.3 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Tigers in about 8.6 minutes per game. Bishop’s best performance came Dec. 8 with an 11-point effort against Northwestern State.