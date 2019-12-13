After 13 games of the Joe Burrow show, it's officially time to hand out the Heisman Trophy to one of the four finalists in New York City -- with the LSU quarterback the prohibitive favorite.

Along with Burrow the other finalists are also on teams that have qualified for the College Football Playoff Championship Semifinals at the end of this month, including a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes in defensive end Chase Young and Justin Fields, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch or stream the show, all the news and notes to get you ready, plus live updates from New York City leading up to the ceremony and throughout.

THE HEISMAN TROPHY CEREMONY

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: PlayStation Theatre, New York City

TV: ESPN

ONLINE: WatchESPN

