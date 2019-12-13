heismanpresser.121419 HS 575.JPG
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU's Joe Burrow, Ohio State's Justin Fields, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Chase Young pose with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference, Friday, December 13, 2019, during Heisman Trophy festivities in New York City.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After 13 games of the Joe Burrow show, it's officially time to hand out the Heisman Trophy to one of the four finalists in New York City -- with the LSU quarterback the prohibitive favorite.

Along with Burrow the other finalists are also on teams that have qualified for the College Football Playoff Championship Semifinals at the end of this month, including a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes in defensive end Chase Young and Justin Fields, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch or stream the show, all the news and notes to get you ready, plus live updates from New York City leading up to the ceremony and throughout. 

THE HEISMAN TROPHY CEREMONY

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: PlayStation Theatre, New York City

TV: ESPN

ONLINE: WatchESPN

STORYLINES

 

LIVE UPDATES

