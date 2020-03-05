LSU begins a weekend series against UMass Lowell on Friday night. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. UMass Lowell is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 5 BB, 21 SO); UML – Jr. RHP John Polichetti (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore Cole Henry, the ace of LSU's pitching staff, has performed well this season, striking out 21 batters and allowing three earned runs. But Henry has yet to last more than six innings. Henry has often reached full counts with batters, raising his pitch count and preventing him from throwing deep into games. With one week until the Southeastern Conference schedule begins, Henry needs to make quick work of UMass Lowell.