BR.southeasternlsu.030420 HS 1389.JPG
LSU hitting coach Eddie Smith sends LSU left fielder Drew Bianco (5) home to score on a hit by LSU first baseman Cade Beloso in the fifth inning against Southeastern, Tuesday, March 2, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU begins a weekend series against UMass Lowell on Friday night. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. UMass Lowell is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 5 BB, 21 SO); UML – Jr. RHP John Polichetti (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore Cole Henry, the ace of LSU's pitching staff, has performed well this season, striking out 21 batters and allowing three earned runs. But Henry has yet to last more than six innings. Henry has often reached full counts with batters, raising his pitch count and preventing him from throwing deep into games. With one week until the Southeastern Conference schedule begins, Henry needs to make quick work of UMass Lowell.

***

