No. 1 OREGON
RECORD: 37-14
COACH: Mark Wasikowski (2nd year)
NCAA APPEARANCES: 7 (1 CWS, 0 national titles)
AT A GLANCE: The No. 14 national seed and owner of a No. 16 RPI ranking, Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 standings, one game behind Arizona. The Ducks' three weekend starters have held opponents to sub-.250 batting averages, and their team ERA (3.52) ranks 14th in the nation. The Ducks stumbled a little down the stretch, losing two of three to Stanford in their next-to-last weekend series, but they are 21-7 at home, and they're hosting their first regional since 2013, when they lost to Wayne Graham and Rice.
TOP PITCHER: Jr. LHP Robert Ahlstrom (8-3, 2.41 ERA, 82.0 IP, 15 BB, 86 K)
TOP HITTER: Jr. RF Aaron Zavala (.398, 7 HRs, 34 RBIs, 11 SBs)
No. 2 GONZAGA
RECORD: 33-17
COACH: Mark Machtolf (15th year) NCAA APPEARANCES: 7 (0 CWS, 0 national titles)
AT A GLANCE: Gonzaga was among 20 initial candidates to host its own regional. The Bulldogs missed their chance to host, but their No. 2 seed in Eugene is their highest ever in a regional, and their RPI ranking (No. 27) is one slot higher than that of LSU. Gonzaga had three games against Oregon on their schedule but had to put their season on pause because of COVID-19. Oregon won the lone game that was rescheduled, 10-3, on May 18 in Eugene. The Zags dropped three of their final four games.
TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Alex Jacob (7-1, 2.82 ERA, 76.2 IP, 17 BB, 103 K)
TOP HITTER: Jr. 3B Brett Harris (.358, 24 XBH, 6 HRs, 42 RBIs)
No. 3 LSU
RECORD: 34-22
COACH: Paul Mainieri (15th year) NCAA APPEARANCES: 33 (18 CWS, six national titles)
AT A GLANCE: After holding their breath for much of Monday's NCAA tournament selection show, the Tigers not only learned they'd made it into the regionals, they weren't even among the last four in. A grim regular season ended with a 5-5 record over their final 10 games, including a first-round loss in the SEC tournament to Georgia, which didn't get an NCAA bid. Still, Paul Mainieri will get to make one final charge before he retires.
TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (6-5, 2.29 ERA, 91.2 IP, 22 BB, 107 K)
TOP HITTER: Fr. 1B Tre' Morgan (.370, 24 XBH, 37 RBIs, 14 SBs)
No. 4 CENTRAL CONNECTICUT
RECORD: 28-13
COACH: Charlie Hickey (22nd year) NCAA APPEARANCES: 6 (0 CWS, 0 national titles)
AT A GLANCE: As the temperature warmed (slightly) in the Northeast, so did the Blue Devils, who own a No. 112 RPI ranking. They broke a three-game losing streak by winning the second game of a doubleheader against Bryant on April 24, and went 14-4 the rest of the way. CCSU fought its way out of the losers' bracket to win the Northeast Conference title Sunday.
TOP PITCHER: Sr. LHP Andrew Braun (9-1, 3.26 ERA, 80.0 IP, 12 BB, 71 K)
TOP HITTER: Fr. 1B Noah Martinez (.333, 16 XBH, 6 HRs, 23 RBIs)