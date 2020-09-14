LSU sent students an email Monday saying students who complete a coronavirus test any time after Tuesday will have priority consideration for student tickets for the 2020 football season.
The university announced last week Tiger Stadium will begin at 25% capacity when LSU hosts Mississippi State on Sept. 26, and interim LSU president Tom Galligan said at the time a plan was being finalized that would require students to prove they tested negative for COVID-19 to attend games.
The student ticket plan, according to the email, makes testing an incentive to receive tickets, and the email directed students to the testing facility options on campus.
LSU has reported 704 cases of COVID-19 on campus since it began self-reporting cases on Aug. 15.
Brian Broussard, LSU's assistant athletics director over ticket operations, said Friday the student section won't have general admission seating, as it normally does, and that LSU was still finalizing plans to space students out in small groups.
According to the email, the student ticketing plan — developed by the LSU ticket office and the university's student government — says all tickets for the season will be reserved seating and students can set up groups of a maximum of four people.
There will be no student guest tickets this season, the email said.
Students can apply for multiple games through LSU's "student tickets" portal, although the student ticketing plan says accommodations are being made to try and have "as many students as possible with a ticket to at least one game" this season.
The deadline for students to place requests for the 2020 season is Thursday at 5 p.m., the email said, and student ticket prices range from $12 to $30 depending on the game.
LSU student tickets against Missouri and South Carolina are both $12, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are both $15, and a student ticket to the Alabama game will be $30.
Student ticket allocation will be divided up based on class, the email said. Seniors will receive 40% of available tickets, juniors will receive 20%, sophomores 15%, freshmen and transfer students 15%, and graduate and professional students will receive 10%.
Kennedi Landry contributed to this report.