Former LSU head football coach Les Miles reached a settlement with a former student who accused him of harassment several years ago, and the settlement has surfaced as investigators probe the university’s handling of sexual misconduct and domestic violence complaints, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation have confirmed to The Advocate | The Times-Picayune.

The episode goes back about a decade, when a former LSU Athletic Department student intern accused Miles of “hitting on her,” three of the sources said.

“As part of the Husch Blackwell review and our internal investigations, we have heard about a settlement but LSU is not a party to it and we have not seen it,” Jim Sabourin, the university's vice president of strategic communications, said when presented with the allegations Wednesday. Husch Blackwell is the law firm LSU hired to scrutinize the university's handling of sexual misconduct and other complaints.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Miles denied he made advances toward a student intern. “That’s not true,” he said.

Story Tips What should we know about LSU's mishandling of sexual misconduct cases? We will keep your information confidential, and we will not publish anything you share with us without speaking to you first. Contact reporter Andrea Gallo via Signal at 225-200-3793, or fill out this form.

Miles, who was married at the time and still is, did not directly address questions about the settlement. A longtime attorney for Miles, New York-based Peter Ginsberg, said in an email Wednesday that a description of Miles’ settlement with the student was “discernibly incomplete and inaccurate, and its publication would recklessly cast Mr. Miles in a false light.” Ginsberg did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about whether he was denying the existence of the settlement itself.

What should we know about LSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases? As a new report shines light on LSU's failures to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and Title IX violations, The Advocate | Times-P…

The long-buried settlement — which does not turn up in searches of Baton Rouge court records — has come to light amid a larger review of how LSU has handled allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence cases, the sources said. Husch Blackwell is expected to deliver a report late next week that examines how LSU has handled a number of cases over the years, including allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence involving LSU football players. Some of those incidents happened under Miles’ tenure; others happened after current head coach Ed Orgeron took over in 2016.

+4 LSU under federal investigation for 'safety practices' after sexual assault complaints LSU is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education over how the university reports and investigates crimes on campus, a probe open…

It’s unclear how prominently the Miles allegations may figure into Husch Blackwell's report, but the settlement may have led to a larger review at the time of how Miles treated female students at the university. Eight years ago, Miles, now head coach at the University of Kansas, was the subject of another investigation by a Baton Rouge law firm, court records show.

Miles has intervened in a case in Baton Rouge district court in an effort to prevent LSU from releasing the law firm’s investigation into him.

The records show that USA Today — which in November broke the initial story that prompted the Husch Blackwell investigation — filed a lawsuit against LSU last month. That was about a month after a reporter for the newspaper filed a public records request with the university seeking an “investigation report by the law firm Taylor Porter into former LSU football coach Les Miles.”

Taylor Porter continues to represent LSU in a wide range of legal matters, including another recent public records lawsuit involving police reports naming former LSU football star Derrius Guice.

LSU’s attorneys refused to release the Taylor Porter report, saying that doing so would deprive Miles of his constitutional right to privacy. They cited the Louisiana constitution, rather than the state’s public records law.

Shortly after USA Today filed suit against the university, attorneys for Miles joined the case, records show. They described the Taylor Porter investigation as eight years old.

“The records have little relevance to a legitimate subject of public interest,” wrote the attorneys representing Miles, New Orleans-based J. Christopher Zainey Jr. and Ginsberg. “The internal investigation, upon information and belief, exonerated (Miles) of any wrongdoing, his employer at the time, LSU, found no basis to discipline or sanction (Miles) following its extensive investigation.”

At the time, Miles was near the peak of his popularity in Baton Rouge. He’d maintained the program as an annual title contender — which included a BCS National Championship in the 2007 season — and his unique, quirky personality often kept him in the national spotlight.

Another woman alleges LSU inaction after she disclosed Drake Davis abuse: report LSU officials investigated in 2018 whether employees of the Athletic Department had properly handled a student's earlier complaint that a foot…

The Tigers fell one game shy of a perfect season in 2011, losing to Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game. Miles was named National Coach of the Year. Then, on Jan. 1, 2013, LSU signed Miles to a seven-year contract extension worth $4.3 million per year — a deal that came together after Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas expressed interest in hiring him away from LSU.

The settlement and Taylor Porter investigation came around the same time that LSU was locking up a long-term contract deal with Miles. The LSU athletic department had announced in November 2012, days before the Tigers were scheduled to play Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, that a new contract was in the works. Miles had recently been named the 2011 National Coach of the Year by The Associated Press.

“The coaching business is a competitive one and it is important to compensate our coach for his accomplishments and his worth,” former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement at the time.

Alleva did not return calls Wednesday.

Miles’ salary — largely funded by taxpayers — and level of celebrity were among the reasons why USA Today’s attorneys argued that the Taylor Porter report should be released to the public.

+3 In LSU's Drake Davis case, witnesses said they feared wealthy businessman's retaliation When LSU Police investigated allegations in 2018 that a football player was abusing the tennis player he was dating, multiple witnesses told o…

“There can be no doubt that Miles is a public figure paid from the public dole, in whom the public’s interest is great,” argued USA Today attorney Scott Sternberg in court filings. Sternberg often represents this newspaper in legal matters as well, but The Advocate | The Times-Picayune is not involved in the Miles case.

Sternberg did not immediately return a call Wednesday.

Miles’ attorneys argued the records are “of a highly personal nature” and said their release would harm Miles’ reputation.

Miles’ attorneys petitioned the court to issue a temporary restraining order forbidding LSU from releasing the investigation ahead of a Feb. 9 hearing. Baton Rouge District Judge Chip Moore agreed, then ruled that he would review the investigation to determine whether it was subject to disclosure under public records laws.

+2 LSU official might have broken federal law after Drake Davis admitted he hit girlfriend When an LSU football player admitted to hitting his girlfriend in a text he sent to executive deputy director of athletics Verge Ausberry, bot…

Court filings show that the attorneys agreed Moore would release portions that he deemed public record to Sternberg during a status conference Tuesday. It is not clear what, if anything, the judge released.

The judge’s decision, however, could affect LSU and Husch Blackwell’s ability to reference the Taylor Porter investigation in their review. The court records show that LSU remains under an order not to release the Taylor Porter documents until Moore makes a decision.

Miles did not serve as coach throughout the term of his contract. LSU fired him four games into the 2016 season, ending a four-year stretch of underwhelming seasons that placed Miles on shaky ground with school administrators and the Tiger fan base. LSU was paying the remaining $9.6 million on Miles’ contract over a six-year period until November 2018, when Miles and the university agreed to a lump-sum $1.5 settlement that freed him to pursue the Kansas job.

Despite the professional fallout at LSU, Miles remains widely popular nationally. He was featured in Dos Equis commercials following his 12-year career with LSU, and, when Kansas hired Miles as its head coach in 2019, ESPN produced an 18-part documentary “Miles to Go” that featured his first season in Lawrence.

Kansas has gone 3-18 in Miles’ first two seasons, and his five-year contract worth about $2.75 million per year expires after the 2023 season.