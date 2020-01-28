Two behind-the-scenes LSU coaches are departing Baton Rouge for a larger coaching position.

Former lead defensive analyst Ronnie Wheat has accepted a full-time job as safeties coach at Nevada, according to multiple reports, and offensive analyst Blaine Gautier has accepted the wide receivers coach job at McNeese State.

The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Wheat and Gautier are the most recent coach to move on from LSU after the Tigers won their fourth national championship in school history.

Former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda became the next head coach at Baylor, and passing game coordinator Joe Brady joined the former Baylor coach, Matt Rhule, with the Carolina Panthers to be offensive coordinator on Rhule's first staff in the NFL.

Former defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, who moved to an analyst role due to injury, joined Aranda as his defensive line coach at Baylor, and former offensive analyst Jorge Munoz also was hired by Aranda as Baylor's wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator.

Former graduate assistant John Decoster left LSU to become a full-time tight end coach at Old Dominion.

The offseason coaching promotions seem to be a natural progression following LSU's landmark season.

Orgeron placed a high value on analysts, although they do not have direct coaching responsibilities. The head coach bulked his analyst staff to 12 for the 2019 season, and he regularly complimented their ability to break down film and create more detailed game plans.