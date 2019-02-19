ulmlsu.021619 HS 1499.JPG
LSU baseball's game Wednesday at Northwestern State has been postponed to March 12.

Southeastern Louisiana will see heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly hail or an isolated tornado or two on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Rain and field conditions resulted in the game's delay. First pitch March 12 will happen at 6 p.m. CST.

The Tigers (3-0) opened the season last weekend and will host Southeastern Louisiana tonight.

