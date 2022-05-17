Matt McMahon filled out his roster Tuesday with the addition of center Shawn Phillips, a four-star prospect who played his high school basketball in Glendale, Arizona.
The 7-foot, 250-pound Phillips announced his commitment on Twitter, giving McMahon a full allotment of 13 scholarship players for the upcoming season.
A native of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Phillips comes to LSU from Dream City Christian School in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix.
Phillips, the No. 111 player overall in the recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite listing, is the No. 20 center nationally and No. 10 recruit in Arizona.
He is ranked as the 50th-best player nationally by Rivals and is the No. 10 center in the country.
The addition of Phillips helped LSU vault from 24th nationally to 13th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings in McMahon's first season.
The Tigers also jumped from seventh to third in the Southeastern Conference, behind only Arkansas and Alabama and just ahead of Kentucky.
Phillips is the fourth player on McMahon's roster standing 6-10 or taller. The others are Murray State transfer KJ Williams and high-school signees Jalen Reed and Corneilous Williams, who are all 6-10.
At Dream City, Phillips was a teammate of former LSU commitment Yohan Traore, another 6-10 center who eventually signed with Auburn.
Phillips announced April 18 he was decommitting from NC State because of "staff changes" after making a nonbinding pledge to the Wolfpack last fall.
Phillips, whose Twitter handle is Shawn "Baby Shaq" Phillips Jr., announced May 5 that he was considering four colleges — LSU, Kansas State, Miami and Georgetown.
He made an official visit to LSU the weekend of May 7-8.
Phillips is the fourth high school player to join the LSU program.
McMahon earlier got three-star prospect Corneilous Williams at the start of the spring signing period on April 13, then signed Reed and Tyrell Ward, a pair of four-stars, in a three-day span in late April.