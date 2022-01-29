LSU hurdler Alia Armstrong made sure that her third consecutive win to start the indoor track and field season was something to remember Saturday.
Taking the title in the Razorback Invitational at Arkansas' Randal Tyson Track Center was big enough, but her time of 7.86 seconds helped Armstrong etch her name in the record books.
Her time tied the school record held by Tonea Marshall and it equaled the third-fastest time in collegiate history set by Marshall and Florida's Grace Stark.
The only women to run faster than Armstrong, a sophomore from New Orleans, are Clemson's Brianna Rollins (7.78) and Southern Cal's Virginia Powell (7.84).
Armstrong clocked the fastest time in the prelims earlier Saturday with a 7.99.
Her win came just minutes after Eric Edwards Jr. also won for the third time in three meets this season.
After clocking the top time in the prelims at 7.76 seconds, Edwards came back and won the title with a time of 7.68.
Also, LSU's John Meyer finished second in the shot put with a throw of 63 feet, 6¾ inches.
A Michigan transfer, Meyer improved his career best in an LSU uniform by two inches after soaring into second place on the school's all-time list last weekend with a 63-4¾ at the Red Raider Open.
LSU's Davis Bove finished third in the men's mile at 3 minutes, 57.88 seconds and freshman Apalos Edwards took third in the men's triple jump with a best of 51-5½.
The women's 4x400-meter relay team capped the two-day meet when it took third with a time of 3:34.40.