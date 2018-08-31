Bryce Love
Stanford senior RB
His case: Love finished second in the 2017 Heisman voting behind Baker Mayfield, easily posting his own Heisman-worthy numbers. Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. His status as 2017’s runner-up makes him 2018’s early frontrunner.
This week: Played Friday vs. San Diego State; Next game: Sept. 8 vs. USC (7:30 p.m., Fox)
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin sophomore RB
His case: Taylor finished sixth in 2017’s Heisman voting as a relatively unknown freshman. He has plenty of name recognition now after he rushed for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. The more Wisconsin wins, the better his chances.
This week: Played Friday vs. Western Kentucky; Next game: Sept. 8 vs. New Mexico (11 a.m., BTN)
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State sophomore QB
His case: Haskins is who packed Joe Burrow’s bags for LSU. He won the job to succeed J.T. Barrett after playing in eight games last season, most notably a win over Michigan. Haskins completed 40 of 57 passes for 565 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
This week: Saturday vs. Oregon State (11 a.m. Saturday, ABC)
On the radar: West Virginia QB Will Grier, Sr.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.; Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, Jr.; Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, So.