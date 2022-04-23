Tyler McManus ran to third base, sticking up one finger, then two, then three.
His high fly ball to the left-center warning track in the bottom of the eighth inning fell for a triple, and he scored a much-needed insurance run as the LSU Tigers won 8-6 to complete a series sweep of Missouri on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.
The catcher, who started his second consecutive game, went 3 for 3 with a double and triple. After the triple in the eighth, he crossed the plate on an RBI single by Josh Pearson to set the final score.
"They all call me slow in the locker room and for some reason, I'm second place on the team with triples," McManus said. "That's my third one. I mean, it's got to be speed, right?"
The pieces fell into place offensively for the Tigers (27-12, 10-8 Southeastern Conference). Coming off a night in which it used the long ball frequently to win in 10 innings, LSU was able to manufacture runs Saturday.
The Tigers’ lineup differed from the previous day’s. After Josh Stevenson’s pinch hit double in the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday night, he was back in the starting lineup in left field after Giovanni DiGiacomo started there the night before.
LSU was down 2-0 after the first two innings after an error at third allowed Josh Day to reach first, and he was brought home by a two-run homer by Trevor Austin. Brayden Jobert belted his second home run of the weekend to right field in the bottom of the third to get LSU on the scoreboard. After McManus and Dylan Crews rattled off a pair of singles, Jacob Berry drove home a run on a single up the middle to tie the game 2-2.
McManus had kicked off his perfect day in the third inning when he lined a single up the middle to follow up Jobert's home run. He crossed the plate on Berry's RBI single. Then in the fourth, McManus lined a double just fair down the left foul line to drive home both Jobert and Jordan Thompson, who had reached on a hit by pitch and a walk.
"Magic moment of the day was his two-strike two-run double," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I think he fouled off like four or five pitches in a row, you can see him battling and staying in the at-bat and got the mistake and hooked it down in the corner. It's a huge part of what we need to do to put pressure on teams especially as you get later in the season."
He advanced on a groundout by Stevenson and crossed home again on Pearson’s RBI single to right, making the score 5-2 going into the fifth inning.
Bryce Collins, who had relieved Sam Dutton with two outs into the second inning, was working his off-speed pitches to retire seven straight batters through the fourth inning. He gave up three consecutive hits in the fifth, including an RBI single by Austin, before Eric Reyzelman relieved him.
Reyzelman inherited two runners, inducing a fly out, then loading the bases when Torin Montgomery singled to center. He struck out Fox Leum to strand all three, carrying on the trend from the night before when LSU’s four relievers didn’t allow any of their six inherited runners to score.
Berry’s third home run of the weekend and 13th of the season scored the sixth run for the Tigers. LSU added another run in the bottom of the seventh when Tre’ Morgan’s RBI double to the left-center warning track scored the seventh run.
But Missouri (22-15, 5-13) began to take advantage of LSU’s mistakes in the top of the eighth when it scored three runs. Reyzelman hit Montgomery with a pitch then walked Leum before Paul Gervase relieved him. Both inherited runners scored during Gervase’s outing on a sac fly and a fielding error by Thompson. Ty Wilmsmeyer singled to load the bases before Devin Fontenot took over on the mound.
Fontenot struck out Josh Day and got ahead in the count with Austin at the plate, bringing the crowd to its feet, but he fired three straight pitches high above the zone.
Reliever Riley Cooper was the hero LSU needed to finish the job. It was his third SEC series to appear in three straight games.
Facing Luke Mann for the second day in a row, Cooper ran the count full before Mann grounded back to the mound. Cooper ran on pace with him to first, tossing to Morgan for the force out to retire the side.
"I was told I was going to get the lefty to finish the inning, and then I did that fine and they just let me roll and keep going," Cooper said. "I'm getting used to being a reliever, last year I don't think I went three in a row in a weekend last year. Now, I've done it a couple times."
Cooper preserved the 8-6 victory by retiring the side in order in the ninth.
"He effected three wins this weekend and he did the same thing at Miss State - that's 6 wins in 2 SEC weekends where there's been a common thread and it's been at the most important times. I have the slowest heartbeat when he's on the mound."