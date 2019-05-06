Scott Woodward official took over the LSU athletics program Monday, his first day as the university's new athletic director.

Woodward celebrated his first day by writing an emotional letter to the Tigers' community, thanking them for welcoming him and laying out some of his goals for the athletics department.

"Today is my first official day in service to our university, a place that transformed my life many years ago and so many others before and since," he wrote. "Serving as your Director of Athletics is truly humbling. This is home and my alma mater but I chose LSU because I believe.

"I believe in who we are. We share a passion for LSU that cannot be measured. Like every one of you, I treasure the accomplishments, traditions and great moments of the past, and I anxiously await to see what we accomplish together in the years ahead."

You can read Woodwards's full letter here.

In April, Woodward signed a six-year, $7.95 million contract with the university that starts out at $1.1 million per year and increases to $1.5 million during its final year.

Woodward was hired after previous AD Joe Alleva stepped down from his position. Alleva will transition in to a new role as special assistant to the president for donor relations, LSU announced.

Alleva, who began his tenure at LSU on April 4, 2008, said in the statement that the 11 years he and his wife, Annie, have spent in Baton Rouge "have been some of the best in our lives."