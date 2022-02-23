BR.floridalsu.022121 HS 2887.JPG

LSU guard Jailin Cherry (1) and LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3) listen to coach Kim Mulkey late in the second half of the Tigers' 66-61 win over Florida, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Eye on the Madness

This is our sixth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 13. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season.

LSU was holding at No. 16 in Wednesday’s NCAA NET rankings following Sunday’s 66-61 victory over Florida (NET: 39). The Tigers host Alabama (14-11, 5-9 SEC; NET: 61) at 7 p.m. Thursday on SECNetwork+ in LSU’s regular-season home finale. The Tigers conclude the regular season Sunday at Tennessee (1 p.m., ESPN2).

LSU’s NCAA projections

NCAA selection committee top 16 preview: 4 seed, Wichita regional (Feb. 10)

Charlie Crème, ESPN: 3 seed, Spokane regional (Feb. 22)

Autumn Johnson, NCAA.com: 3 seed, Wichita regional (Feb. 15)

CollegeSportsMadness.com: 3 seed, Spokane regional (Feb. 23)

RealTimeRPI.com: 4 seed, regional not specified (Feb. 23)

LSU’s ‘nitty gritty’

The NCAA generates what it calls a “nitty gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:

Record: 23-4, 11-3 SEC

NET ranking: 16

Strength of schedule (SOS): 48

Non-conference SOS: 158

Quadrant 1 record: 3-1

Quadrant 2 record: 7-3

Quadrant 3 record: 5-0

Quadrant 4 record: 8-0

AP poll (Feb. 14): 8

USA Today coaches’ poll (Feb. 15): 8

NCAA Tournament calendar

March 13: Selection Sunday

March 16-17: First Four games

March 18-19: First round

March 20-21: Second round

March 25-26: Regional semifinals (Sweet 16)

March 27-28: Regional finals (Elite 8)

April 1: Women’s Final Four national semifinals

April 3: National championship game

NCAA Tournament dates/sites

First Four

March 16-17: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

First and second rounds

March 18 and 20: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

March 19 and 21: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

Regional semifinals and finals

March 25 and 27 or March 26 and 28:

Bridgeport regional: Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena)

Greensboro regional: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

Spokane regional: Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena)

Wichita regional: Wichita, Kan. (Intrust Bank Arena)

Women’s Final Four

April 1 and 3: Minneapolis (Target Center)

