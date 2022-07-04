LSU’s major recruiting weekend continued Monday afternoon with the addition of four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack.
The No. 106 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, Womack marked LSU’s fifth commitment in the last four days and third commitment on the Fourth of July. He picked the Tigers over Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia and Maryland.
Womack’s announcement capped a successful weekend for defensive line coach Jamar Cain. He landed top 100 edge rusher Jaxon Howard on July 1, then four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens committed two days later. Four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed also joined before Womack made his announcement.
Womack became the 11th recruit in LSU’s 2023 class. A Baltimore native, his addition continued a national trend. Nine of the 11 recruits are from outside Louisiana.
The Tigers added three players Monday with Womack, Reed and three-star Metairie cornerback Ashton Stamps.