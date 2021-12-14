Sometime during the week after Brian Kelly became LSU’s head coach, the remaining assistants and personnel staff debriefed him on their targets for the 2022 recruiting class. They reviewed the prospects, and Kelly discussed the attributes he wanted players to have in his program.

There wasn’t much time until the beginning of the early signing period, so offensive line coach Brad Davis said the staff conducted a “thorough evaluation” of the recruits’ character and skill set to ensure they matched Kelly’s philosophy.

Kelly hit the road for a week, criss-crossing the state as he checked on LSU’s verbally committed players and tried to sway those who hadn’t made a decision. Some assistants, including Davis, visited other recruits. Then LSU hosted a round of official visits last weekend.

“I think the guys we're going to bring in are going to be great representations of LSU football. High character, talented athletes who value education,” said Davis, who’s serving as the interim coach for the Texas Bowl. “... We can't wait to show off to the world the guys that are going to be part of our future going forward.”

LSU will begin to reveal those players Wednesday morning as national letters of intent arrive at the football operations building. The Tigers are expected to sign around a dozen recruits on the first day of the early signing period, leaving the coaches with a lot of work to finish the class between now and the traditional signing period in February.

Ahead of signing day, LSU has 10 verbal commitments after four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym flipped to Auburn on Tuesday evening. Five-star offensive lineman Will Campbell and five-star quarterback Walker Howard remain committed, but the group currently lacks depth.

Once ranked near the top of college football, LSU’s class has dropped to No. 38 nationally and 13th in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports, as recruits reconsidered their choice during the coaching change. The Tigers lost commitments from top tight end Jake Johnson and three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford last week.

“This year, with the coaching change and all that, it has certainly hampered LSU's current class, but they've got difference-makers in there and some guys that can be good football players,” 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said. “You're investing in Brian Kelly's plan moving forward and that he can get the program to play more consistently year-in and year-out.”

The transition left LSU in a tough spot. Relationships with recruits diminished as assistants left the program and offered them scholarships from other schools. New coaches had to quickly establish connections. Kelly needed to balance hiring staff and visiting prospects in a new state.

LSU has signed the majority of its classes in December since the early signing period began in 2017, but this year, more than half the recruits likely will arrive in February. However, LSU can still sign some of the top players in the country. Five-star Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews, who was once committed to LSU, said he won’t make a decision this week.

“It comes down to the evaluations,” Wiltfong said. “There's only going to be a handful of elite guys left after this early signing period. That doesn't mean you can't find a good player or two, it's just mining for talent and trusting your evaluations.”

The Tigers also may benefit from a one-year waiver passed by the NCAA earlier this fall. The temporary rule will let schools replace up to seven transfers who leave after the fall semester without counting them against the 25-player signing limit, ideally helping teams remain close to 85 scholarship athletes.

Many schools, including LSU, have faced a numbers issue since the creation of the transfer portal, especially now that athletes can transfer once without sitting out a year and profit off their name, image and likeness. Players left early, and teams never got the numbers back to replenish their rosters.

“It's better,” said Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association and a nonvoting member of the Division I football oversight committee, “but I'm still worried that we're going to have some programs that are going to be way underneath the 85, and unfortunately, some people need to see it.”

Three LSU players — quarterback Max Johnson, wide receiver Deion Smith and defensive end Landon Jackson — have entered the transfer portal since the end of the fall semester, joining more than 1,000 players looking for a new school. Jackson recently committed to Arkansas.

With others injured or potentially leaving early for the NFL draft, the Tigers need to sign a full class. Davis thought the transfer rule also would help as Kelly puts together the roster.

“When you start operating at a deficit, asking your players to go out and compete at a high level with a shortage of numbers, it can be very taxing and stressful on a student-athlete,” Davis said. “That will for sure create, in my opinion, a better working environment. Not only for LSU, but really all of college football.”