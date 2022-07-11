Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Tuesday marks 54 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 54, Eric Hill:
54 Eric Hill
LB, 1985-88
All-SEC 1988
It wasn’t easy to stand out on the LSU defenses Eric Hill was part of in the 1980s. Eleven of Hill’s teammates earned a total of 15 first- or second-team All-SEC honors and two — linebacker Michael Brooks in 1985 and safety Greg Jackson in 1988 — were All-Americans.
But Hill proved he was equal to the best of them. He was himself an All-SEC selection as a senior in 1988, capping a four-year career in which Hill became a fixture on the Tigers’ defense.
Born in 1966 in Blytheville, Arkansas, Hill prepped at Ball High in Galveston, Texas, the same alma mater of former All-American LSU tailback Charles Alexander. Hill arrived at LSU in 1985 and never missed playing in a game. In 1986 he helped fill the vacuum left when Brooks went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 at Florida, recording 49 tackles to help the Tigers capture their first SEC championship since 1970. As an upperclassman, Hill recorded 90 tackles as the 1987 Tigers won 10 games for the first time since 1961 and 91 stops as they shared the 1988 SEC title with Auburn.
Hill was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Phoenix Cardinals, making him the highest drafted LSU player since 1973 when Bert Jones went with the second overall pick to the Baltimore Colts. Hill would start 151 of 160 games the next 10 years with the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers before retiring with 1,023 tackles in 1999.
Hill remained close to the LSU program, as evidenced when he was invited to speak to the team the week of the 2016 Missouri game, LSU’s first under then-interim coach Ed Orgeron.
“I am a fan,” Hill told the team. “When they say, ‘If they cut you open,’ I’d bleed purple and gold.
“It’s just good to always say I’m a Tiger fan and a Tiger for life.”
It was just as good for LSU that Hill was able to say he was a Tiger.
CAREER STATS
Year G Tackles Sacks FR INTs
1985 11 15 0 0 0
1986 11 49 2 0 1
1987 11 90 5 0 0
1988 11 91 3 1 0
TOTALS 44 245 10 1 1
OTHER GREATS
Godfrey Zaunbrecher, C, 1967-69
A two-time All-SEC honoree as a junior and senior, helping lead LSU to a 9-1 top-10 season in 1969.