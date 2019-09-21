1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU’s defense continues to be, well, un-LSU like. The Tigers put an emphasis on tackling and better coverage in practice this week, but the busted coverages and slipped tackles persisted. The score looked worse because Vandy got two defensive touchdowns, and LSU was without some key defensive stars and lost a couple more Saturday. Still, LSU’s defensive reputation needs polishing.
2. TRENDING NOW
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow figures to remain in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation after another record day. He threw a single-game school record six touchdowns and 398 yards overall before giving way to Myles Brennan early in the fourth quarter. Four of those touchdowns went to JaMarr Chase. Terrace Marshall's injury aside, the Tigers' seem to be improving on offense.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
What a well-timed time out for LSU with an open date ahead. The Tigers have a multitude of players to get healthy for their next game Oct. 5 against Utah State, and that huge Florida-Mississippi State-Auburn-Alabama gauntlet to follow. Whether LSU can use that time to pair a championship-level defense with its now championship-level offense remains the question.