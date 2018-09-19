The LSU basketball team's 2018-19 schedule is complete with the announcement of tip times and TV networks by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.

The SEC had announced dates for the 18-game league slate for each of its 14 member schools in late August, but was still in the process of finalizing TV schedules.

Following 13 nonconference games in November and December, LSU will open conference play at home against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

The LSU-Alabama contest will be the first of six consecutive games on the league's network.

LSU will play a minimum of 11 games on the SEC Network — including nonconference home matchups with Memphis (Nov. 13, 6 p.m.) and Incarnate Word (Dec. 9, (1 p.m.) — as well as the SEC regular-season finale at home against Vanderbilt (March 9, 7:30 p.m.).

All 18 SEC games and six additional nonconference games will be available on the ESPN family of networks, which includes the SEC Network.

Six nonconference home games not selected by one of the networks will be streamed online on SEC+, starting with the Nov. 6 season opener against Southeastern.

2018-19 LSU schedule

All Times Central and subject to change

NOVEMBER

Date Opponent Time TV

Tue., 6 Southeastern SECN+ 7:30 p.m.

Fri., 9 UNC Greensboro SECN+ 7 p.m.

Tue., 13 Memphis SECN 6 p.m.

Fri., 16 Louisiana Tech SECN+ 7 p.m.

Thu., 22 College of Charleston* ESPN2/U 6 p.m.

Fri., 23 Florida State or UAB* TBA ESPN2/U

Sun., 25 TBA*

*AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando Fla.)

DECEMBER

Sat., 1 Grambling SECN+ 4 p.m.

Sun., 9 Incarnate Word SECN 1 p.m.

Wed., 12 at Houston ESPN2 8 p.m.

Sat., 15 vs. St. Mary's** ESPNU 10 p.m.

**at T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Fri., 21 Furman SECN+ 7 p.m.

Fri., 28 UL-Monroe SECN+ 7 p.m.

JANUARY

Tue., 8 Alabama SECN 8 p.m.

Sat., 12 at Arkansas SECN 5 p.m.

Tue., 15 at Ole Miss SECN 8 p.m.

Sat., 19 South Carolina SECN 5 p.m.

Wed., 23 Georgia SECN 6 p.m.

Sat., 26 at Missouri SECN 5 p.m.

Wed., 30 at Texas A&M ESPN2/U 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Sat., 2 Arkansas SECN 5 p.m.

Wed., 6 at Mississippi State ESPN2/U 8 p.m.

Sat., 9 Auburn ESPN2/U 1 p.m.

Tue., 12 at Kentucky ESPN/2 6 p.m.

Sat., 16 at Georgia SECN 5 p.m.

Wed., 20 Florida ESPN2/U 6 p.m.

Sat., 23 Tennessee ESPN/2/U 11 a.m.

Tue., 26 Texas A&M ESPN/2 or SECN 8 p.m.

MARCH

Sat., 2 at Alabama ESPN/2 11 a.m.

Wed., 6 at Florida ESPN2/U 6 p.m.

Sat., 9 Vanderbilt SECN 7:30 p.m.

Wed., 13-17 SEC tournament SECN/ESPN TBA

at Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)