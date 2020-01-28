In mid-December, LSU's men's basketball team seemed more likely to miss the NCAA tournament than be ranked back in the top 25, let alone contend for an Southeastern Conference title.

But riding an eight-game winning streak, the red-hot Tigers, currently unbeaten in SEC play, find themselves at No. 22 in the latest AP poll, and as of Tuesday are a No. 6 seed in ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi's latest edition.

Lunardi, one of the top NCAA tournament experts, has LSU playing Oklahoma in St. Louis as part of the South bracket.

His current iteration of the bracket has five SEC teams (Kentucky, Florida, Auburn and Arkansas) making the tournament. The Big 10 has the most with 12 teams followed by the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big East each with five.

Kentucky, a four seed, is Lunardi's highest seeded SEC team.

Lunardi had LSU out of his list of tournament teams following back to back losses to East Tennessee State and USC in middle December. The Tigers have not lost since and currently sit atop the conference at 6-0.

LSU's last six wins have been by 4 or fewer points, including an overtime win at Texas A&M two weeks ago.

When asked about its string of close games, head coach Will Wade said he was "sick" of his team surrendering big leads.

LSU's next game is 6 p.m. Wednesday against Alabama. They host Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday.

You can see Lunardi's full bracket here.