This was the kind of game you could turn off in the fourth quarter unless you wanted to evaluate the backups, and that’s exactly what LSU needed in its final tune-up before the Southeastern Conference schedule begins next weekend.

After the Tigers’ offense stumbled through a win against McNeese State, LSU used tempo from the beginning and relied on talented freshman receivers to stretch an early lead against Central Michigan.

LSU ended up winning 49-21 in its most complete game this year. The Tigers still have areas where they need to improve, but they can enter the SEC slate feeling more confident after dominating on both sides of the ball. Let’s review.

Offense takes next step

The Tigers played with a sense of urgency from the beginning. They had focused on tempo throughout practice last week, and on the opening touchdown drive, LSU snapped the ball with less than 10 seconds on the play clock only twice.

The tempo created momentum, which helped LSU play even faster. Part of the improvement came from using fewer “check with me” calls that had allowed opposing defenses to adjust before the snap. Central Michigan never could.

Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz started by calling some high-percentage throws to put the ball in the hands of LSU’s playmakers, particularly junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who caught two quick throws in the flat on the first possession.

The Tigers also used their tight ends, freshman Jack Bech and sophomore Kole Taylor, to help block running plays Saturday. The strategy didn’t result in much production early on, but LSU wanted to use the pass to set up the run anyway, coach Ed Orgeron said.

Running lanes opened in the fourth quarter.

“I think we took the next step,” Orgeron said. “We’re not there yet.”

Here come the freshmen

Three freshman wide receivers started.

And all game, Deion Smith, Brian Thomas Jr. and Bech impressed as Boutte playing in the slot opened the field for everyone else.

Smith led the team with five receptions for 135 yards. On both of his touchdowns, he beat man coverage, first by leaping over the cornerback and then by running past his defender. Smith looked like former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson when he ran after the catch.

Bech has played a hybrid position with LSU thin at tight end. He often stood near the offensive line, helping chip defensive ends before he started his routes. Bech provided a fast and reliable outlet for quarterback Max Johnson. His first three receptions resulted in first downs. Bech finished with five catches for 81 yards.

Thomas didn’t have the same level of production as his classmates, recording two catches for 50 yards, but he played with the first-team offense throughout. The more time he spends on the field, the more stats will follow.

Then there was running back Corey Kiner, who didn’t start but continued to carve out a role. Kiner burst out of the backfield. He broke tackles. He cut past defenders. He sprinted upfield.

Most of Kiner's yards came against Central Michigan’s second-team defense, but he showed why LSU liked him so much during preseason camp. His spin move on the final touchdown looked like former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Orgeron said they have similar personalities.

What do the last two games say about the defense?

LSU has played shutdown defense for two straight weeks.

The Tigers held Central Michigan, a team that had pushed Missouri to the brink in the season opener, to 284 total yards. They focused on stopping the run, the strength of the Chippewas’ offense, and running back Lew Nichols III barely had space. He finished with 12 carries for 18 yards.

LSU’s defense swarmed to the ball, especially in the first half. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. set the tone early with 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble, which defensive end Andre Anthony returned for a touchdown.

A note about Anthony, a captain and one of LSU's best pass rushers: He appeared to hurt his left knee late in the second quarter. Anthony ran upfield as he rushed the passer. Then he planted his foot and dropped to the grass. There was no contact. Orgeron didn't have an update after the game.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I really appreciate all the love and support,” Anthony wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Please keep me in your prayers. It’s in God’s hands, praying and hoping for the best.”

When Anthony left the game — he didn’t return from the locker room after halftime — freshman defensive tackle Maason Smith shifted to end. Sophomore Desmond Little also got a lot of playing time with starter Ali Gaye out for this game.

LSU’s defense did everything it needed to beat Central Michigan. The Tigers have dominated their last two opponents on the defensive side, but one play lingered in Orgeron’s mind.

Central Michigan’s first touchdown came on a busted coverage, the kind of problem that plagued LSU’s defense last season. Central Michigan faced third-and-13 from its own 22-yard line. Two receivers and a tight end lined up on the right side of the formation. One receiver stood to the left.

LSU played zone coverage. As running back Marion Lukes leaked into the flat, Stingley moved up to cover him. Major Burns, the safety on that side, rolled to the middle of the field. His head pointed toward the tight end running down the seam, even though safety Cam Lewis was in the area. Burns never saw JaCorey Sullivan’s route. No one covered Sullivan, who scored a 78-yard touchdown.

As LSU prepares for Mississippi State, the team that forced so many missed assignments and busted coverages last season, it will have to fix that mistake. But the Tigers have made strides.