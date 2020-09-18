LSU announced junior linebacker Damone Clark and redshirt sophomore running back Chris Curry will wear the No. 18 jersey this season, making them the 15th and 16th players in school history to wear the coveted number since it became a tradition in 2003.

According to the school's media guide, the No. 18 jersey has become synonymous with success on and off the field, as well as a "selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player."

The tradition started in 2003 when senior quarterback Matt Mauck wore No. 18 while leading LSU to its first national championship in 45 years. After his career ended, Mauck gave the number to freshman Jacob Hester, who helped LSU win the national championship in 2007.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and senior center Lloyd Cushenberry — through a patch on his jersey — wore No. 18 during LSU's 2019 undefeated national championship season. They now play in the NFL.

Clark and Curry's selections mark the third time in the past four seasons two players will wear No. 18. Below, see the history of the jersey since Mauck began the tradition in 2003.

The No. 18 Club

QB Matt Mauck (2003)

FB Jacob Hester (2004-07)

TE Richard Dickson (2008-09)

RB Richard Murphy (2010)

DB Brandon Taylor (2011)

DT Bennie Logan (2012)

LB Lamin Barrow (2013)

RB Terrence Magee (2014)

CB Tre'Davious White (2015-16)

FB/TE John David Moore and DT Christian LaCouture (2017)

TE Foster Moreau (2018)

C Lloyd Cushenberry and LB K'Lavon Chaisson (2019)

RB Chris Curry and LB Damone Clark (2020)