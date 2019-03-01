lsuucf.010219_HS_2019
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) slips the tackle by Central Florida defensive lineman Titus Davis (10) in the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Former LSU running back Nick Brossette officially ran a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Friday.

The unofficial time on his first attempt was recorded at 4.72. His second attempt was unofficially 4.75 seconds.

On Thursday, Brossette totaled 15 repetitions in the bench press, which was the second-fewest of players at his position.

The Baton Rouge native and former University High player will also participate in position drills and the broad jump later today.

At LSU, Brossette rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

He ranked third in the SEC for rushing yards.

Brossette, one of six LSU players at the Combine, describes himself as a complete back.

"Catch the ball, run between the tackles, pass protection," Brossette told The Advocate. "I feel like that's my biggest attribute I can bring to whoever drafts me."

