Former LSU running back Nick Brossette officially ran a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Friday.

The unofficial time on his first attempt was recorded at 4.72. His second attempt was unofficially 4.75 seconds.

On Thursday, Brossette totaled 15 repetitions in the bench press, which was the second-fewest of players at his position.

The Baton Rouge native and former University High player will also participate in position drills and the broad jump later today.

Can't see Tweet below? Click here.

#LSU running back Nick Brossette unofficially recorded a 4.72 40-yd dash at the NFL combine. pic.twitter.com/J6tI8viW0P — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 1, 2019

At LSU, Brossette rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

He ranked third in the SEC for rushing yards.

See when the NFL combine workout times are for the six LSU players The on-field activities for the NFL combine begin Thursday, and the scheduled workout times for the six LSU players were released Thursday morning.

Showing he belongs: Nick Brossette latest LSU running back looking to make way to NFL INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Brossette didn't get to stand at one of the eight podiums and field questions from the media in the Indiana Convention Cen…

Brossette, one of six LSU players at the Combine, describes himself as a complete back.

"Catch the ball, run between the tackles, pass protection," Brossette told The Advocate. "I feel like that's my biggest attribute I can bring to whoever drafts me."