New LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has had to do a lot in his first four weeks on the job, not the least of which is building a schedule for his first season with the Tigers.
While it's still very much a work in progress, McMahon has a contract for his first single game against Southern Conference member East Tennessee State, the coach confirmed Wednesday.
LSU will take on East Tennessee State on Dec. 21 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Buccaneers were 15-17 overall and 7-11 in SoCon play this past season.
ETSU is a familiar foe to McMahon, who faced the Buccaneers last Nov. 22 as Murray State's coach in the opening game of the Naples Invitational in Naples, Florida.
East Tennessee State won 66-58, handing Murray State one of just two regular-season losses. McMahon's team went on to finish 31-3 overall and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
LSU for more than a year has been contracted to participate in the Cayman Islands Classic, which is set for Nov. 21-23.
Other teams in the Cayman field are Tulane, Nevada, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, Rhode Island, Illinois State and Akron.
Cam Thomas honored
The Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches has named Brooklyn Nets rookie Cam Thomas the winner of the Bob Pettit Award as Louisiana's professional player of the year.
The award, which is voted on by the state's college basketball coaches, will be presented at the LABC's 48th annual awards banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
Thomas played the 2020-21 season at LSU and went on to become a first-round draft pick of the Nets. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played in 67 games and averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds this past season.
Thomas joins three other former LSU players in winning the award named after one of the Tigers' all-time greats. Shaquille O'Neal won it nine times, Ben Simmons three times and Marcus Thornton claimed it once.