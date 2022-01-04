The LSU women’s basketball team will honor Seimone Augustus in recognition of her WNBA retirement before Thursday’s game against No. 1 South Carolina.
Fans wishing to see the ceremony should be in their seats no later than 6:55 p.m. Tipoff is officially at 7:02 p.m.
Augustus, a Baton Rouge native and Capitol High grad, is the most decorated player in program history. She helped the Tigers to their first four NCAA Final Fours and was named the National Player of the Year twice, as a junior and as a senior.
LSU retired her No. 33 jersey in 2010.
Augustus was selected No. 1 overall by the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx. She won four WNBA titles over a 15-year career, which included 14 years in Minnesota and one year with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Augustus announced her retirement in May. She now serves as a Sparks assistant coach.